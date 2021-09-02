PBR World Finals Announce Move to Fort Worth for 2022 Event

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas will host the PBR World Finals beginning in 2022, relocating the annual bull riding event to Texas from...

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas will host the PBR World Finals beginning in 2022, relocating the annual bull riding event to Texas from Las Vegas. The move is part of a “comprehensive schedule restructure” by the organization, which will host its regular season beginning in January.

Las Vegas has been the home of the PBR World Finals since the events inception save for 2020. Due to COVID, Nevada officials were not allowing fans at live events at the time of the World Finals in 2020, so it was moved to Arlington, Texas before returning to Las Vegas for the 2021 finals.

“We were excited to host the 2020 PBR World Finals in Texas, and we are proud to now welcome the most intense bull riding competition with the most engaged fans back to the Lone Star State in the 2022 season,: said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. “Fort Worth is the Modern West, and there is no better place for the PBR World Finals to call their new long-term home. I congratulate the PBR, the City of Fort Worth and Mayor Mattie Parker on this world champion partnership that will showcase Texas as the premier sports-entertainment destination, spur continuing tourism and travel and bring new jobs to Fort Worth and beyond.”

Parker said: “This has been an incredible team effort with PBR, Governor Abbott, our Fort Worth Sports Commission and so many others. Fort Worth is the gold standard for public-private partnerships, and we are marshaling all our resources to roll out the red carpet for the PBR World Finals.”

PBR World Finals are the culmination of the bull riding season, comprising of two weeks of bull riding and fan activities. In addition to Dickies Arena, events will be held at Cowtown Coliseum, Fort Worth Convention Center and the Will Rogers Memorial Complex in Fort Worth.

The announcement from PBR is included below:

PBR announced that bull riding’s most prestigious event, the PBR World Finals, will move to Fort Worth and Dickies Arena starting in 2022 as part of a comprehensive schedule restructure for its premier series.

The new PBR Unleash The Beast regular season will span from January-May, culminating with a seven-day championship festival, spanning two weekends of bull riding and fan activities in Fort Worth.

Welcoming the PBR World Finals beginning in 2022 shows how Fort Worth is attracting the most exciting and important events in professional sports, said Jason Sands, director of the Fort Worth Sports Commission, a division of Visit Fort Worth. This year the Sports Commission welcomed more than 40 events worth more than $100 million in economic impact.

The schedule changes follow PBR’s announcement in June of a landmark joint venture with Stockyards Heritage Development Co. and ASM Global to bring dozens of annual new western sports, music and entertainment events to Cowtown Coliseum and the historic Stockyards District.

In addition to Dickies Arena, the league will also bring World Finals-related events and programming to Cowtown Coliseum, Fort Worth Convention Center and the Will Rogers Memorial Complex in Fort Worth, and the flagship PBR Bar at Texas Live! in Arlington.

PBR has held its annual championship in Las Vegas since the sport was founded, with the exception of 2020 when the World Finals were held in Arlington due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticketing information for the 2022 PBR World Finals in Fort Worth and regular season Unleash The Beast events, in addition to a complete season schedule, will be announced in the coming weeks.