Steely Dan Announce Postponement of Absolutely Normal Tour Dates

Steely Dan have decided to postpone the opening shows of their Absolutely Normal Tour, out of “an abundance of caution” in the face of the ongoing risks from COVID-19. Performances in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia are impacted by the decision.

“The postponement comes out of an abundance of caution despite COVID-19 health precautions in place,” reads the announcement from the band, which will now open its tour in late October. The news comes a week before the tour was set to open with four shows in five nights at The Fillmore Miami Beach in Florida on October 5, 6, 8, and 9.

Tickets for the impacted performances will be honored on the new 2022 dates on the schedule, joining existing dates that were already planned.

Steely Dan Postponed Shows and New Dates:

Landmark Theater (Richmond, Virginia) – July 15, 2022.

Ovens Auditorium (Charlotte, North Carolina) – July 16, 2022.

Moran Theater (Jacksonville, Florida) – July 20, 2022.

The Mahaffey (St. Petersburg, Florida) – July 22 and July 23, 2022.

The Fillmore (Miami Beach, Florida) – July 26, 27, 29, 30, 2022.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (Orlando, Florida) – August 1 and 2, 2022.

North Charleston Performing Arts Center (North Charleston, South Carolina) – August 4, 2022.

The impacted shows constituted the first three weeks of the planned tour, but a number of dates remain on the calendar for this fall in cities further up the coast.

Steely Dan 2021 Shows

October 25 – Hippodrome Theatre, Baltimore, MD

October 27 – The Met, Philadelphia, PA

October 29 – The Met, Philadelphia, PA

October 30 – The Met, Philadelphia, PA

November 1 – Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

November 3 – Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown, NJ

November 4 – Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown, NJ

November 6 – Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown, NJ

November 7 – Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown, NJ

November 9 – Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

November 10 – Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

November 13 – Oakdale Theater, Wallingford, CT

November 14 – Sands Bethlehem Event Center, Bethlehem, PA

November 17 – Orpheum Theatre, Boston, MA

November 19 – Orpheum Theatre, Boston, MA

November 20 – Orpheum Theatre, Boston, MA

November 23 – Landmark Theatre, Syracuse, NY

Other dates in 2022, which largely feature Steve Winwood as a co-headliner, bring the groups to other parts of the country including California, Texas, Washington and Oregon.