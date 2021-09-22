Volbeat and Ghost Announce Co-Headlining 2022 Tour

Volbeat have announced a co-headlining tour alongside Ghost for 2022, with tickets on sale this week. The tour is scheduled to hit 26 dates...

“We are so incredibly excited to get back to these cities with a Volbeat headline show, but getting to do it alongside a headline show from our ghoulish friends in Ghost AND bringing the incomparable Twin Temple with us? How soon will it be January already!? Start getting ready, the thunder and lightning is coming to your town in 2022,” said the band in an online post.

Volbeat and Ghost 2022 tour tickets are on sale this week, with presale and VIP options already up for grabs, with general public sale on Friday, September 24. Stops include Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Target Center in Minneapolis, Prudential Center in Newark,. Allstate Arena in Chicago, Smart Financial Centre in Houston, and a tour-wrapping show at the Honda Center in Amaheim, California scheduled for March 3. Volbeat also has several 2021 performances scheduled, including Thursday at Rebel Rock in Orlando.

COVID protocols for the tour appear to require guests to show proof of a recent negative COVID test and/or proof of vaccination for entry.

Ghost/Volbeat Co-Headline North American Tour Dates:

Tue, Jan 25, 2022 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

Thu, Jan 27, 2022 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri, Jan 28, 2022 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Sat, Jan 29, 2022 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Mon, Jan 31, 2022 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

Wed, Feb 02, 2022 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri, Feb 04, 2022 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sat, Feb 05, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Mon, Feb 07, 2022 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Tue, Feb 08, 2022 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

Thu, Feb 10, 2022 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri, Feb 11, 2022 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center

Sat, Feb 12, 2022 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Mon, Feb 14, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

Tue, Feb 15, 2022 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

Wed, Feb 16, 2022 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Fri, Feb 18, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat, Feb 19, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Sun, Feb 20, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Mon, Feb 21, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Wed, Feb 23, 2022 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

Fri, Feb 25, 2022 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat, Feb 26, 2022 – Dallas, TX – Fair Park Coliseum

Mon, Feb 28, 2022 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

Tue, Mar 01, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu, Mar 03, 2022 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center.