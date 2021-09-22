Volbeat and Ghost Announce Co-Headlining 2022 Tour
Volbeat have announced a co-headlining tour alongside Ghost for 2022, with tickets on sale this week. The tour is scheduled to hit 26 dates across North America beginning on January 25, 2022 in Reno, Nevada. Twin Temple will be a featured guest on the tour.
“We are so incredibly excited to get back to these cities with a Volbeat headline show, but getting to do it alongside a headline show from our ghoulish friends in Ghost AND bringing the incomparable Twin Temple with us? How soon will it be January already!? Start getting ready, the thunder and lightning is coming to your town in 2022,” said the band in an online post.
Volbeat and Ghost 2022 tour tickets are on sale this week, with presale and VIP options already up for grabs, with general public sale on Friday, September 24. Stops include Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Target Center in Minneapolis, Prudential Center in Newark,. Allstate Arena in Chicago, Smart Financial Centre in Houston, and a tour-wrapping show at the Honda Center in Amaheim, California scheduled for March 3. Volbeat also has several 2021 performances scheduled, including Thursday at Rebel Rock in Orlando.
COVID protocols for the tour appear to require guests to show proof of a recent negative COVID test and/or proof of vaccination for entry.
Ghost/Volbeat Co-Headline North American Tour Dates:
Tue, Jan 25, 2022 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center
Thu, Jan 27, 2022 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri, Jan 28, 2022 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sat, Jan 29, 2022 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Mon, Jan 31, 2022 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
Wed, Feb 02, 2022 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri, Feb 04, 2022 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sat, Feb 05, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Mon, Feb 07, 2022 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Tue, Feb 08, 2022 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center
Thu, Feb 10, 2022 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Fri, Feb 11, 2022 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center
Sat, Feb 12, 2022 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
Mon, Feb 14, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
Tue, Feb 15, 2022 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
Wed, Feb 16, 2022 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Fri, Feb 18, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
Sat, Feb 19, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Sun, Feb 20, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Mon, Feb 21, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
Wed, Feb 23, 2022 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena
Fri, Feb 25, 2022 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sat, Feb 26, 2022 – Dallas, TX – Fair Park Coliseum
Mon, Feb 28, 2022 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
Tue, Mar 01, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu, Mar 03, 2022 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center.
