Billie Eilish Cast in Nightmare Before Christmas Live Show

Billie Eilish will perform as the lead Sally in live concert productions of The Nightmare Before Christmas, set for later this month in California. Eilish will perform alongside Danny Elfman as Jack Skellington – a role he originated in the Tim Burton film.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew,” Elfman shared in a statement. “This will be a real treat (not a trick).”

Other performers committed to the show include Weird Al Yankovic (Lock) and Ken Page (Oogie Boogie).

The Nightmare Before Christmas concerts are scheduled for October 29 and 31 at Banc of California Stadium. The Friday show begins at 8 p.m. and the Sunday performance at 6:30. Tickets are on sale now for the event, which has become popular fare for symphonic performance since the film’s debut in 1993. Catherine O’Hara originated the role of Sally in the film, and has joined Elfman in the staged version in past years.

“Jack Is Back! I was so sorry to have missed last Halloween. (We all know why). BUT- I’m not skipping this year. Jack wants to get back on stage. I can’t wait to see you all,” Elfman shared earlier this year when the event’s return was announced.

“Every year I say this may be the last time. I don’t know how much longer I’ll do Jack. I don’t want to get into ‘I’ll do it every Halloween for the rest of my life!’ Because I did Halloween shows for 15 years with Oingo Boingo, and there’s something about me that’s like, oh my God, am I back in this?” Elfman told Variety.

“But I know that I did want to do him at least one more time, last year, and I was really ready for that. And when it fell through, it was really hard. Jack is definitely good for one more round, so I’m really happy about that and excited.”

Eilish, who was born eight years after the film’s release, is inarguably one of the largest stars in pop at the moment, having just recently been announced as the headliner for Glastonbury 2022, as well as singing the lead song from the latest James Bond film, “No Time to Die.” She released Happier Than Ever – her second full length album – in late July.