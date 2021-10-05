Broadway’s Aladdin Cancels More Shows After COVID Outbreak

Aladdin, which had to call off a performance almost immediately after reopening due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases among its company is paused once again,...

Aladdin, which had to call off a performance almost immediately after reopening due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases among its company is paused once again, calling off several shows due to additional positive COVID tests.

Hopes are that the musical, which cancelled Wednesday’s performance a week ago, played Thursday, but then cancelled Friday’s show and through the weekend, will be able to get back to the stage on October 12. If that holds, it will mean that the anticipated return of the popular Disney musical production will have performed a total of two shows in its first two weeks after returning from the lengthy hiatus of Broadway caused by the pandemic.

As with all Broadway productions for the time being, every member of the cast and crew, along with the audience, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But regular PCR testing of company members continues, and detected the breakthrough cases.

“Given my evaluation of this real-world data, I believe these positive cases are most likely related to an exposure from one positive case,” says Dr. Blythe Adamson, an epidemiologist working with Disney Theatrical Productions and other Broadway shows as they return from the pandemic. “This 12-day pause allows the Aladdin company ample time to ensure that people with breakthroughs recover, and any other potential breakthroughs are identified before the Aladdin company gathers again.”

“Daily PCR testing allows us the opportunity to detect a positive case before it is contagious. This allows us to isolate it before anyone else is put at risk, as we have done several times with the Aladdin company. Morning and evening swabs collected on Thursday, September 30th returned highly accurate negative molecular PCR test results for all cast, crew and musicians that affirmed a safe performance environment for our company and audience.”

All tickets for those who purchased tickets from the box office for impacted performances will be able to get a refund for the cancelled shows. Those who purchased on secondary marketplaces will need to contact their point of purchase to determine their options for a refund or a credit good towards future event ticket purchase, depending on the marketplace.