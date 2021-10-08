Hip Hop Heavyweights Head to Texas for Legendz of the Streetz Shows

Hip Hop Heavyweights are headed to the Lone Star State this weekend, as the Legendz of the Streetz tour is set to go off...

Hip Hop Heavyweights are headed to the Lone Star State this weekend, as the Legendz of the Streetz tour is set to go off at the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday, October 9 and the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday, October 10. Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Lil Kim, DJ Drama and other all-star performers dot the lineups, making these shows a can’t-miss night out for the hip hop fan.

Tickets are available now from the arena box offices as well as online. Tickets for Saturday at the Toyota Center start at just $45 plus fees and are available via AXS. For Sunday in Dallas, prices start at $51 and available through Ticketmaster.

Produced by We Are Live Entertainment, the Legendz of the Streetz Tour was rebooted for 2021 after its initial plans were dashed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The promoters were “excited to relaunch the [tour] paying homage to an amazing group of artists,” according to the initial tour announcement earlier this year “This is an opportunity for hip-hop fans… to experience history in the making. It’s sure to be an epic run.”

Rick Ross is on the tour fresh off a lauded appearance in February on NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts, performing alongside a live band as part of the popular public radio performance series. The “Boss” is a six-time Grammy Award nominee with a long history of top-selling records including his debut Port of Miami and second album Trilla debuting atop the Billboard 200.

Jeezy, Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz are all pioneers of the Trap subgenre, with Jeezy racking up numerous top 40 hits including Put On (with Kanye West) and Soul Survivor with Akon. He has also been featured on other artists’ hit singles including Hard with Rihanna and Love in This Club with Usher, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Fellow Atlanta native Gucci Mane has also hit No. 1 on the Hop 100, with his 2016 Black Beatles collaboration with Rae Sremmurd. 2 Chainz (also from Atlanta) saw three singles from his 2012 album Based on a T.R.U. Story all chart in the Top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100, and has also dabbled in television work, hosting Most Expensivest on Viceland for three years.

Saturday’s show in Houston was originally scheduled for May 9th of 2020, with all tickets purchased valid for use on October 9. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the concert expected to begin at 7. Sunday’s show in Dallas also kicks off at 7 p.m. with doors opening one hour prior.