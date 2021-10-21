Live Nation, NS2 & FPC Live to Reopen Charleston’s Music Farm

Live Nation, National Shows 2 and FPC Live have announced a partnership that will renovate and reopen The Music Farm in Charleston in 2022....

Live Nation, National Shows 2 and FPC Live have announced a partnership that will renovate and reopen The Music Farm in Charleston in 2022. Live Nation will book the venue in collaboration with the NS2 talent team. FPC Live – a joint venture between Live Nation and Frank Productions – will manage and operate the club, which will see its capacity reduced to 650.

Music Farm originally opened in 1991 in Charleston and moved to its current location in 1993. In its history, it has featured a myriad of headlining acts, including Phish, Wu-Tang Clan, Halestorm, Smashing Pumpkins, Fitz and the Tantrums, Dropkick Murphy’s, and Kid Rock, just to name a few.

“We are thrilled to be bringing The Music Farm back in 2022 with great new experiences for artists and fans,” said Grant Lyman, President of Live Nation Southeast. “The Music Farm has been part of the fabric of city for decades and we look forward to continuing that legacy as Live Nation helps more artists connect with their fans in Charleston.”

“We’re excited to welcome the Music Farm to the NS2 and FPC Live family,” said Darin Lashinsky, President of NS2. “The music scene in Charleston is vibrant and the Music Farm will play an important role in developing local and national acts. This venue has a 30-year history of hosting many breakout artists and we are thrilled to keep growing the live music offerings and giving guests and performers an upgraded experience.”

The Music Farm has been vacant since the beginning of the pandemic, and reopening plans include a brand new HVAC system as well as new lighting and sound systems.

“I fell in love with live music in that room,” said longtime Music Hall director Charles Carmody, who grew up packing into the Farm for big-name shows.

“I started going there when I was 13. I saw some of the best shows ever — Against Me!, St. Vincent, Broken Social Scene, Run the Jewels. I’ve always wanted to try my hand at programming it and running it. It was always, ‘One day if someone doesn’t want to do it, we are going to do it.’”

No acts have yet been announced for the grand re-opening of The Music Farm.