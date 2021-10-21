Mark Cuban, Live Nation Announce Dallas’ Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire Mark Cuban and Live Nation announced opening plans and a slate of shows for the Echo Lounge & Music...

Construction on the venue is complete and plans are for shows beginning on November 1, with 19 performances already on the books. Mayer Hawthorne is the inaugural performer with India Shawn, with other early shows featuring Jeremy Zucker, Sleepy Hallow, Cory and the Wongnotes and Mother Mother.

The space features its main music hall, plus a lounge and outdoor patio, all of which will feature food and cocktail options for attendees.

“I’m super excited for the opening of the Echo Lounge & Music Hall,” said Mark Cuban. “This takes the Design District to the next level in its move towards being an entertainment destination. And, with the tunnel between the American Airlines Center side and Design District side of the highway being finished, it will be an exciting post game place to have fun and see live shows!”

“The Echo Lounge & Music Hall is going to be a great new venue for artists to play in Dallas,” said Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation Entertainment. “There’s lots of opportunity to bring more concerts to the city, and we really value having the hometown partnership with Mark Cuban and the Mavericks in creating this space.”

Tickets for upcoming shows at Echo Lounge & Music Hall are available at LiveNation.com.

The full slate of currently scheduled shows is included below:

The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Grand Opening Concert Lineup

11/1/2021 – KXT 91.7 Presents Mayer Hawthorne with India Shawn

11/3/2021 – Jeremy Zucker with Del Water Gap

11/6/2021 – Madison Beer with Maggie Lindemann and Audriix

11/10/2021 – Sleepy Hallow with Eli Fross

11/12/2021 – 100 gecs with Underscores (SOLD OUT)

11/13/2021 – An Evening With Goose (SOLD OUT)

11/19/2021 – Cory and the Wongnotes featuring Antwaun Stanley

11/28/2021 – CloZee with Of The Trees and Tripp St. (18+)

12/3/2021 – Boombox Cartel with Great Dane, Rossy and Suahn (18+)

12/16/2021 – Pink Sweat$ with Kirby and Bren Joy

12/17/2021 – The Glitch Mob + edIT

12/18/2021 – The Aces with The Beaches and Sawyer

1/9/2022 – Mother Mother (SOLD OUT)

2/18/2022 – Cheat Codes with Party Pupils and Zack Martino (18+)

3/9/2022 – Fletcher

3/11/2022 – Eric Nam

3/23/2022 – Tate McRae (SOLD OUT)

3/25/2022 – Enter Shikari with Wargasm

4/18/2022 – Ashe (SOLD OUT)