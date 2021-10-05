MixTape Tour Returns for 2022 Feat. NKOTB, Salt-N-Pepa, Astley, En Vogue

New Kids On The Block announced that they would be reviving their MixTape Tour in 2022, launching a 50-plus date run in May of...

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” says NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

The MixTape tour kicks off on May 10 with a show at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, and winds through the U.S. until it wraps on July 23 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Stops in between include the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, and State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Currently, 55 shows are on the schedule, though that’s always subject to change.

In its first go, The MixTape Tour, which featured New Kids On The Block and Salt-N-Pepa plus Tiffany, Naughty By Nature, and Debbie Gibson, sold more than 650,000 tickets and grossed over $50 million, according to Live Nation.

TIckets go on sale Friday, October 8, with presales taking place throughout the week prior to the general public availability.

NKOTB The MixTape Tour 2022 Dates