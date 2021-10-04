SeatGeek Swaps Program Offers Consumers Refund Option on Tickets

Seatgeek announced a new “Swaps” program, allowing for consumers to return tickets purchased through the marketplace for marketplace credit. Tickets eligible for the Swaps...

“Consumers expect flexibility in every purchase they make these days, and until now our industry didn’t have a great solution for them,” said SeatGeek co-founder and CEO Jack Groetzinger. “SeatGeek Swaps changes the equation and is another step towards implementing more ease and delight into ticketing for fans.”

Traditionally, consumer options for tickets they purchased but can’t or won’t use have been limited. The rule of thumb is that if you bought tickets, you can list them for resale yourself to recoup your investment, unless the event is cancelled. Particularly in resale, the purchase terms are rigid – a marketplace can’t cancel a sale if the buyer doesn’t want to use the tickets any more than it could cancel a sale if the seller decided they could get more money elsewhere once a sale is agreed to.

Seatgeek Swaps looks to upend that system by having the marketplace itself take on the risk of not being able to sell the unused tickets once a consumer has requested a return. TicketNews confirmed with SeatGeek that in the event of a resale listing being returned through this program, the initial transaction would not be cancelled – SeatGeek will pay out the initial sale transaction, and attempt to recoup the refund voucher value by selling the tickets on to another consumer who will want to go before the event takes place.

The bet, in essence, is that SeatGeek will win more business by offering this flexibility to consumers than it loses in breakage when returned tickets don’t sell, or are sold for less than the initial transaction and voucher value. And, given that it is not issuing any cash refunds as part of the program, it hopes to tie consumers to its brand by allowing them to only spend that money in one place – SeatGeek.

Historically, SeatGeek's customer service team receives approximately 4,000 calls a month from customers asking about refunds or exchanges. A third-party conducted survey of over 2,000 recent ticket purchasers found:

30% of event-goers said they hesitated or stopped an event ticket purchase because of the uncertainty of their plans.

32% said they have purchased a ticket to an event they could no longer attend.

Now, customers can utilize SeatGeek Swaps to exchange their tickets up to 72 hours in advance if plans change. They will then receive 100% credit, inclusive of fees, in the form of a 12-month promo code to ‘swap’ their tickets out for another event.