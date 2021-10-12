Reba McEntire Plots U.S. Tour, Tickets on Sale Friday

Reba McEntire will be touring the United States with a rotating cast of guest performers, the singer and actress announced this week. The Reba:...

Reba McEntire will be touring the United States with a rotating cast of guest performers, the singer and actress announced this week. The Reba: Live in Concert Tour begins with two performances in November, but the bulk of the dates run from January to March of 2022.

McEntire, a Country Music Hall of Fame member and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient with 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 Peoples Choice Awards, Six CMA Awards, Three Grammy Awards, and a GMA Dove Award to her credit, is touring in support of the recently released three-part box set, Revived Remixed Revisited. Tickets for Reba McEntire’s tour dates are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 15. Presales are available prior to the general sale, including an exclusive presale to Citi cardmembers that began Tuesday.

Guests on the Reba: Live in Concert Tour include Brandy Clark, Hannah Dasher, Caylee Hammack, Reyna Roberts, Caitlyn Smit, Brittney Spencer, and Tenille Townes.

McEntire will perform two shows at The Grand Theater at Durant, Oklahoma’s Choctaw Casino and Resort on November 26 and 27 to launch the tour. A month and a half later, the tour will kick off in earnest with a January 13 performance at Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. Stops along the way include Resch Center (Green Bay, WI), Rupp Arena (Lexington, KY), PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA), Premier Theater at Foxwoods (Mashantucket, CT), and Van Andel Arena (Grand Rapids, MI). The tour is scheduled to wrap on March 19 with a performance at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

The full schedule Reba McEntire tour dates is included below. The tour is produced by Live Nation.

Reba McEntire: Live in Concert Tour Dates

11/26 Choctaw Casino & Resort, Durant, OK – The Grand Theater

11/27 Choctaw Casino & Resort, Durant, OK – The Grand Theater

1/13 Evansville, IN – Ford Center *with Caylee Hammack

1/14 Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center Arena *with Caylee Hammack

1/15 Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena *with Caylee Hammack

1/20 Toledo, OH – Huntington Center *with Hannah Dasher

1/21 Green Bay, WI – Resch Center *with Hannah Dasher

1/22 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center *with Hannah Dasher

1/27 Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

1/28 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

1/29 Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

2/3 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha *with Brandy Clark

2/4 Springfield, MO – JQH Arena *with Brandy Clark

2/5 North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena *with Brandy Clark

2/17 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena *with Brittney Spencer

2/18 Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Event Center *with Brittney Spencer

2/19 Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center *with Brittney Spencer

2/24 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC *with Tenille Townes

2/25 Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum *with Tenille Townes

2/26 Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena *with Tenille Townes

3/4 Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

3/5 Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

3/17 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena *with Reyna Roberts

3/18 Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center *with Reyna Roberts

3/19 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena *with Reyna Roberts