Sleepy Hallow Plots Still Sleep? Tour With Eli Fross
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours October 12, 2021 Dave Clark 0
Sleepy Hallow announced a 25-city tour in support of the newly released deluxe edition of the Still Sleep? album. The rapper will tour the U.S. through November and early December, joined by Eli Fross.
The tour kicks off on Tuesday, November 2 at Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia. Other stops include Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Detroit, Denver, and Boston, before the tour wraps with a date on Sunday, December 12 at New York’s Irving Plaza.
Tickets for the Sleepy Hallow Still Sleep? tour are on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 14. Presales including an exclusive offer for Citi cardmembers are available between now and the general sale.
Still Sleep? (Deluxe) is a new 25-track volume that includes new features from Chucky 73, Casper Magico, Eli Fross, Skillibeng and others. It is an expanded version of his major label debut Still Sleep? which was a Top 20 on Billboard and saw over 150 million streams since its launch in June.
SLEEPY HALLOW 2021 TOUR DATES WITH ELI FROSS:
Tue Nov 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
Wed Nov 03 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sat Nov 06 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
Sun Nov 07 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
Tue Nov 09 – Houston, TX – RISE Rooftop*
Wed Nov 10 – Dallas, TX – 1323 N Stemmons
Sun Nov 14 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Mon Nov 15 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
Tue Nov 16 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall
Wed Nov 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theatre
Thu Nov 18 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego
Sat Nov 20 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Mon Nov 22 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre*
Tues Nov 23 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox*
Sat Nov 27 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Other Side*
Sun Nov 28 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater*
Tue Nov 30 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
Wed Dec 1 – Chicago, IL – Avondale Music Hall*
Thu Dec 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre
Fri Dec 03 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
Sun Dec 05 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
Tue Dec 07 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
Wed Dec 08 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
Thu Dec 09 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
Sun Dec 12 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
*Not a Live Nation Date
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.