Sleepy Hallow Plots Still Sleep? Tour With Eli Fross

Sleepy Hallow announced a 25-city tour in support of the newly released deluxe edition of the Still Sleep? album. The rapper will tour the...

Sleepy Hallow announced a 25-city tour in support of the newly released deluxe edition of the Still Sleep? album. The rapper will tour the U.S. through November and early December, joined by Eli Fross.

The tour kicks off on Tuesday, November 2 at Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia. Other stops include Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Detroit, Denver, and Boston, before the tour wraps with a date on Sunday, December 12 at New York’s Irving Plaza.

Tickets for the Sleepy Hallow Still Sleep? tour are on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 14. Presales including an exclusive offer for Citi cardmembers are available between now and the general sale.

Still Sleep? (Deluxe) is a new 25-track volume that includes new features from Chucky 73, Casper Magico, Eli Fross, Skillibeng and others. It is an expanded version of his major label debut Still Sleep? which was a Top 20 on Billboard and saw over 150 million streams since its launch in June.

SLEEPY HALLOW 2021 TOUR DATES WITH ELI FROSS:

Tue Nov 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Wed Nov 03 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat Nov 06 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Sun Nov 07 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

Tue Nov 09 – Houston, TX – RISE Rooftop*

Wed Nov 10 – Dallas, TX – 1323 N Stemmons

Sun Nov 14 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Mon Nov 15 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

Tue Nov 16 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

Wed Nov 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theatre

Thu Nov 18 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

Sat Nov 20 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Mon Nov 22 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre*

Tues Nov 23 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox*

Sat Nov 27 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Other Side*

Sun Nov 28 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater*

Tue Nov 30 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Wed Dec 1 – Chicago, IL – Avondale Music Hall*

Thu Dec 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

Fri Dec 03 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

Sun Dec 05 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Tue Dec 07 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Wed Dec 08 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

Thu Dec 09 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

Sun Dec 12 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

*Not a Live Nation Date