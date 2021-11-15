Broadway Announces Performance Schedules for Holiday Weeks

Broadway continues its reopening process following the lengthy COVID shutdown, releasing its schedule for performances during the holidays this winter. In addition to announcing...

Broadway continues its reopening process following the lengthy COVID shutdown, releasing its schedule for performances during the holidays this winter. In addition to announcing plans for specific holidays, shows are also adding some matinee shows on weekdays, to hopefully attract those visiting New York to see popular holiday attractions like the Rockefeller Center tree and window shopping on 5th avenue.

“Broadway is back, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the holidays this year than with a Broadway show,” says Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “New York City is magical during the holiday season, and I know our audiences will be delighted to once again take in a Broadway show as part of their holiday experience. Now more than ever, there’s something on Broadway for everyone!”

During Thanksgiving week, some shows will be open for the holiday itself, while others will play special matinees on Friday. During the weeks approaching Christmas and New Years, many shows are alternating between evening and matinee performances to allow for more opportunities to draw in crowds. A total of twenty shows will be playing on Christmas Day, including Chicago, Come From Away, Hadestown, The Music Man, and Wicked.

Broadway will continue to have a requirement that all patrons in attendance be vaccinated for COVID, with only those too young to be innoculated given the option of showing a recent negative test result instead. This requirement was recently extended into February of 2022.

The full table of what shows are performing when are available below, courtesy of Broadway.org.

