Darius Rucker Plans “Intimate” Tour of Theatre Venues for 2022

Darius Rucker announced plans for a 2022 tour comprising of some high profile but intimate “theater” dates in major cities. The singer, who has been recording tracks for an album that is anticipated to be released next year, will perform in 12 cities on the run, which begins February 17 in Philadelphia and closes on April 1 in New Orleans.

“It’s been a dream of mine for a while to bring our show to these beautiful theaters,” shared Rucker. “Some of my favorite venue memories over the years are at places like the Apollo in New York or the Royal Albert Hall in London, as it’s just a different experience when you’re that close. With Hootie, we went straight from playing dive bars to arenas, so there are still a lot of theatres I’ve never had the opportunity to play. I’ll just say that this tour will have a lot of firsts, even for me.”

Venues on the tour include The Met in Philadelphia, New York’s Beacon Theatre, The Fabulous Fox Theatre in Minneapolis, the Chicago Theatre, and the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans.

Tickets for Darius Rucker dates in 2022 are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday. Citi card members are eligible for a presale that is already open.

Rucker, who rose to fame as the singer of Hootie and the Blowfish in the 1990s and more recently reinvented himself as a country favorite, will appear on Good Morning America Friday to perform his new single “My Masterpiece.”

Darius Rucker Live Tour Dates

February 17: Philadelphia, Pa. – The Met

February 18: Pittsburgh, Pa. – The Benedum Center

February 19: Columbus, Ohio – Palace Theatre

February 24: Boston, Mass. – Boch Center Wang Theatre

February 25: New York, N.Y. – Beacon Theatre

March 3: Milwaukee, Wis. – Riverside Theater

March 4: Minneapolis, Minn. – The Orpheum Theatre

March 17: St. Louis, Mo. – The Fabulous Fox Theatre

March 18: Indianapolis, Ind. – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

March 24: Chicago, Ill. – Chicago Theatre

March 25: Detroit, Mich. – Fox Theatre

April 1: New Orleans, La. – Saenger Theatre