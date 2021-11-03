Kiss Cancel Las Vegas Residency Dates in 2021, 2022

Kiss has cancelled scheduled residency dates in Las Vegas that were scheduled for late this year and into early 2022. The shows were planned...

No official reason was given for the cancellation of the gigs, which came just prior to the band performing on its Kiss Kruise. Ultimate Classic Rock indicated that it is believed poor ticket sales were the reason for the cancellation.

Kiss has been on a lengthy final “farewell” tour for several years, but had a rocky go in their return to the stage following the long COVID pause. Some shows were postponed after Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID, with still more impacted after Gene Simmons was also hit with the virus.

Just last week, a Rolling Stone report indicated that many involved with the tour felt the safety policies in place were lax. On October 17, longtime guitar tech Francis Stueber passed away just days after being put in quarantine due to the virus. Members of the touring crew, who Rolling Stone quoted anonymously, alleged that the tour “didn’t take strict enough safety measures,” that could have played a role in Stueber’s contracting the virus.

The impacted dates, which were scheduled for the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, were December 29 and 31, 2021; January 1, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, and 29 of 2022; and February 2, 4 and 5. Those who purchased tickets to the performances from the box office should be automatically refunded, according to Ticketmaster. Those who purchased tickets to the shows through other marketplaces should contact their point of sale to determine their options for a refund or credits good towards future purchases.

With the residency cancelled, Kiss is next scheduled to perform in March at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. That date kicks off a three-show run at the venue, which is followed by other spring dates in Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane and Townsville. Late April and May bring concerts in South America, followed by Europe and the UK through June and July. The band is also planning another Kiss Kruse in the fall of 2022.