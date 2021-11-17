Journey Announce Full 2022 Tour With Billy Idol & Toto

Less than a month away from a planned residency in Las Vegas, Journey announced a sprawling new tour for 2022, which will take the...

“Dear friends we’re back!,” reads the post announcing the tour on social media. “Come out and Rock with us on our JOURNEY FREEDOM TOUR 2022 with very special guests Billy Idol & Toto”

Tickets for Journey’s tour are on sale to the general public on Friday November 19. Presale opportunities opened on Wednesday for the tour, which kicks off on February 22 in Pittsburgh and wraps on May 11 in Hartford.

The tour is the first major run by the band since it had to call off its entire planed tour in 2020 with The Pretenders due to COVID. At the time, the group opted to cancel outright in May of 2020 rather than subject fans to what turned into a lengthy series of postponements for many tours that tried to hold out in the face of the pandemic.

“There is no greater thrill for us than playing for our incredible devoted audience. Having seen what the world has endured during the last 45 days, and not knowing what the rest of this year or 2021 will bring, we knew the right thing to do was to make sure our fans’ health was not put in jeopardy and to provide immediate access to refund options given the unexpected events caused by this terrible virus,” the group shared in a statement at the time of the cancellation.

This new tour will see dates in 40 cities, including Boston, Detroit, Toronto, Seattle, Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, Nashville, and Washington D.C. Idol and Toto will be in support, but it isn’t clear what cities will feature what acts (the tour announcement indicates that the special guests will vary by city).

Journey Freedom Tour 2022 Dates

February

22 – Pittsburgh PA

23 – Philadelphia PA

25 – Belmont Park, NY

27 – Newark, NJ

28 – Boston, MA

March

2 – Detroit, MI

5 – Quebec, QC

7 – Toronto, ON

8 – Albany, NY

12 – Milwaukee, WI

14 – St. Paul, MN

16 – Kansas City, MO

17 – Oklahoma City, OK

19 – N. Little Rock, AR

21 – St. Louis, MO

24 – Salt Lake City, UT

27 – Portland, OR

28 – Seattle, WA

31 – San Francisco, CA

April

1 – Sacramento, CA

4 – Anaheim, CA

5 – Los Angeles, CA

7 – San Diego, CA

9 – Glendale, AZ

11 – Denver, CO

13 – Dallas, TX

15 – New Orleans, LA

20 – Tampa, FL

21 – Orlando, FL

24 – Cincinnati, OH

25 – Atlanta, GA

27 – Nashville, TN

28 – Charlotte, NC

30 – Columbus, OH

May

2 – Rosemont, IL

4 – Grand Rapids, MI

5 – Indianapolis, IN

7 – Cleveland, OH

9 – Washington, D.C.

11 – Hartford, CT