Rep. Pascrell Calls for Live Nation Breakup in Wake of Astroworld Tragedy

Representative Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) has renewed his calls for tighter regulation on Live Nation Entertainment in the wake of the weekend’s tragedy at Astroworld in Texas. Pascrell expressed both sorrow for those impacted and their families, and his belief that the tragedy reflects a “monopoly” in need of reigning in.

“I am shocked and devastated by the death and injuries at Astroworld and I feel for the victims and their families,” said Rep. Pascrell. “The scale of destruction is unfathomable and organizers have a lot of questions to answer about why they were ill prepared for what happened. Reports suggesting festival organizers seeking to prevent deadly incidents at future live events are afraid to speak freely because they’re intimidated by Live Nation’s marketplace dominance are outrageous. For over a decade, Live Nation and its Ticketmaster partners have held absolute power over the live events market. The costs for fans, while largely financial, apparently may also include physical harm as well. Live Nation should be broken up so they might focus on people as much as they do profits.”

At Astroworld on Saturday, hundreds were injured and 12 were killed in a crowd “crush” caused by audience members being packed too tightly as headliner Travis Scott took the stage. Live Nation Entertainment was one of the principal promoters of the event, which saw an estimated 50,000 in attendance at NRG Park in Houston. In the wake of the tragedy, questions have arisen about the frequency of serious injuries and deaths at events put on by Live Nation, and a flurry of lawsuits has already been filed, with many more expected to come.

Pascrell has long been a critic of Live Nation Entertainment regarding its control of what he describes as a monopolistic portion of the business in the United States. He is one of the principal sponsors of the Better Online Secondary Sales (BOSS) Act, which introduces a number of new controls on ticket sales and ticket resale. It is currently being considered in the Energy and Commerce Committee in the House of Representatives.

