Robert Plant, Alison Krauss Plot 2022 World Tour Dates

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss announced tour dates for 2022, with plans to perform on both sides of the Atlantic from June through the end of July. The duo will be out in support of their new album Raise the Roof, their second collaborative album. The tour is their first together in more than a decade.

Tickets for Robert Plant & Alison Krauss are on sale this week for dates in the EU and UK, then next week for U.S. stops. Both runs have a general on sale date of Friday, with EU/UK tickets available November 26 and U.S. dates December 3. Presales for EU/UK dates begin on November 24, with presales for U.S. dates beginning on November 29.

The duo first performed together in 2007’s Raising Sand, a record which won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. The English blues-rock legend (who was the vocalist for Led Zeppelin on the off-chance that isn’t known to all) and the American bluegrass/country favorite formed an unexpected but harmonious combination in their pairing, likening their appeal to that of the lead characters on “Mork and Mindy – different, but working well together.

“Alison and I have something – theoretically – to live up to, as far as how it worked out before,” Plant told The Guardian. “But the most important thing to do was maintain a really interesting variety of sources of song. Because what do we do in our quietest times, when we have a music machine? We go to places that really, really make us feel good.”

Plant & Krauss kick off their tour in the United States, performing on June 1 in Canandaigua NY. Other stops include Chicago, Philadelphia, and Atlanta before the tour heads overseas for a June 26 spot at BST Hyde Park in London. Other European dates include Bergen, Norway, Lucca, Italy, and Berlin, Germany.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Tour Dates

United States

6/1 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

6/3 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/4 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

6/6 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/7 – Chicago, IL – Jay Pritzker Pavilion

6/9 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

6/11 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion @ The Mann

6/14 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre*

6/16 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

Europe/UK

6/26 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park

7/1 – Hamar, NO – Tjuvholmen Arena

7/2 – Bergen, NO – Bergenhus Fortress

7/5 – Rättvik, SE – Dalhalla

7/14 – Lucca, IT – Lucca Summer Festival – Piazza Napoleone

7/16 – Stuttgart, DE – JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022

7/18 – Sopot, PL – Opera Lesna

7/20 – Berlin, DE – Zitadelle

*On Sale at 9am EST on Dec 3

Headline photo via The Guardian – Alysse Gafkjen