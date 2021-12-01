Foo Fighters Cancel Planned Minnesota Show Over COVID Policy

The Foo Fighters abruptly called off a planned performance in Minnesota after the venue refused to adhere to the band’s requested requirements related to...

The Foo Fighters abruptly called off a planned performance in Minnesota after the venue refused to adhere to the band’s requested requirements related to COVID-19 vaccination. The performance, announced Tuesday as part of the group’s Live in North America 2022 tour, was planned for August at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, but was pulled from the presale shortly after being announced.

“Due to Huntington Bank Stadium’s refusal to agree to the band’s COVID policies, Foo Fighters are not going to be able to play at that venue,” the group’s statement read. “We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show.”

Updates: Minneapolis, please see below – we hope to see you soon! Maryland/D.C., info on your show is coming shortly! pic.twitter.com/DhlPDG5QZD — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) November 30, 2021

Huntington Bank Stadium is the home venue for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, which did not mandate masks, proof of vaccination, or negative test results for football games this fall. The university confirmed that it did not wish to change its existing policies for the Foo Fighters’ concert, which led to the cancellation by the band.

“The university declined to change its existing protocols for large events, which have been effective,” public relations director Jake Ricker told the Star Tribune via e-mail. “We continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask when in large crowds, and take appropriate steps to protect public and personal health.”

The band is reportedly hoping to find another location in the area to perform on this tour. The Star Tribune speculates that U.S. Bank Stadium – home to the Minnesota Vikings – would be the likely venue if the band hopes to keep to its existing August 3rd date planned for the Minneapolis stop. However, other venues would be available if the band would be comfortable changing the date of their performance such as Target Field (Minnesota Twins’ home stadium).

Tickets for the Foo Fighters tour in 2022 are in presale this week, with general sale scheduled to begin Friday, December 3.