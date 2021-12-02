Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Club’s Grand Opening Show

Megan Thee Stallion has called off a planned grand opening show at a Houston club, which was scheduled for Friday night. The concert was...

Megan Thee Stallion has called off a planned grand opening show at a Houston club, which was scheduled for Friday night. The concert was going to serve as the grand opening for the new 713 Music Hall, a Live Nation room that can hold up to 5,000.

The rapper said the decision was made in light of the need for more time to allow the Houston community to grieve in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy in early November.

“Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec. 3,” reads a statement provided to the Houston Chronicle. “Houston is still healing and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s concert was planned as part of both the venue’s grand opening celebration, as well as part of the rapper’s celebration of her upcoming graduation from Texas State University. The 26-year-old has performed recently alongside BTS at the group’s sold-out SoFi Stadium shows, and has plans to perform at several holiday shows in December, including the Jingle Ball shows in Washington D.C, Atlanta, and Sunrise, Florida.

713 Music Hall has already played host to several performances since opening its doors this fall, including Mana, Rufus Du Sol, Whiskey Myers, Evanescence & Halestorm, and Zach Bryan. With the cancellation of Friday’s show, the next show on the event calendar is a Friday, December 10 performance by comic Chelsea Handler. Friday’s cancelled performance had been announced just days before the Astroworld tragedy took place.