Garth Brooks Announces Stadium Tour Stop at LSU’s Tiger Stadium

Garth Brooks is heading to Louisiana in April, announcing a performance on his Stadium Tour in this week. The singer will take the stage at Tiger Stadium at Louisiana State University on April 30 at 7 p.m.

Brooks announced the concert Wednesday, then discussed the plans on his “Studio G” Facebook Live video later that day (available below). According to his website, the show will be his first ever at Tiger Stadium, as well as his first concert in Louisiana in nearly five years, and his first in the city of Baton Rouge in 29 years.

The show is the second Stadium Tour date announced by Brooks in recent days, following in the footsteps of a performance scheduled for Arkansas’ Razorback Stadium – making both of his announced (U.S. Stadium Tour shows thus far for 2022 at the homes of Southeastern Conference football teams. According to his announcement, the LSU show will be his only Stadium Tour show in either Louisiana or Mississippi in 2022, an announcement similar to the Razorback Stadium date being identified as the only Oklahoma or Arkansas show expected to be announced for 2022.

Tickets for Garth in Louisiana are going to be on sale beginning on Friday, December 10. The show will feature in-the-round seating and has an eight ticket limit. Tiger Stadium is one of the largest stadiums in the world, with a capacity of over 100,000.All seats will cost $94.95, including all applicable taxes and fees. All COVID-19 restrictions apply, and the purchaser assumes all risk of COVID-19.

Currently, the Arkansas and Louisiana Stadium Tour shows are the only two U.S. Dates on his calendar for 2022, set for consecutive weekends (April 23 and 30th, respectively). There are also a run of shows in September 2022 at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. It is save to assume, however, that further dates for the spring/summer of 2022 are likely to be announced in coming weeks, particularly in light of the notification that the two already announced shows are the only ones planned for their geographic locations (implying that a full tour plan is already together, just being announced bit-by-bit rather than all at once.)