Iron Maiden Announces Legacy of the Beast World Tour 2022

Iron Maiden revealed their planned return to North America, announcing Legacy of the Beast World Tour 2022 tour dates. The 2022 Iron Maiden tour will feature 23 arena and amphitheatre shows in North America, taking place in September and October of 2022.

“We’re really looking forward to our return to North America so we can bring The Legacy Of The Beast show to places we didn’t get to in 2019 and to other cities we’ve not played for many years,” says Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson. “I’m really excited about the new additions and changes to the stage production and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got planned. The whole band has really enjoyed the Legacy Tour and now we just can’t wait get back out on the road to play live, have fun and see everyone again!”

Tickets for Iron Maiden’s Legacy of the Beast World Tour go on sale to the general public beginning December 10. Prior to that, presales will be run for the band’s fan club as well as one through Ticketmaster’s verified fan system, with registration open now through December 5- Iron Maiden Verified Fan sign-up link. Iron Maiden fan club presale will launch on December 7, while the Verified Fan presale will begin on December 8.

The tour begins on September 11 at El Paso’s Don Haskins Center and wraps on October 27 at Amalie Arena in Tampa. In between, stops include Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, United Center in Chicago, Scotiabank Centre in Toronto, Prudential Center in Newark, and Capital One Arena in Washington. The North American leg will be preceded by a run of shows in the EU and UK, as well as in South America for Rock in Rio.

“Next summer we will finally get to play the huge European stadium tour for The Legacy Of The Beast, and the new show will be even more spectacular so after our visit to Rock in Rio early September 2022 we decided to take it back to our fans in North America too, but in cities or venues we didn’t play in 2019, including some we haven’t visited in many years like El Paso, Spokane, Sioux Falls, Columbus, Hamilton, Ottawa and Greensboro,” Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood says. “We’ll be making a couple of additions and changes to the production and setlist to include some songs from our new album Senjutsu and are making the 2022 version of Legacy Of The Beast even more spectacular than the acclaimed original show. You can be sure that we will still be featuring all the “hits” and the key elements of the original tour like the Spitfire, Icarus, Hell, flamethrowers and pyro and the rest – but we will shake it up a bit and Trooper Eddie will have serious competition in the new Senjutsu ‘world’ we are adding.”

Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast North American Tour 2022 Dates

SEPT 11 – EL PASO, TX – DON HASKINS CENTER

SEPT 13 – AUSTIN, TX – MOODY CENTER

SEPT 15 – TULSA, OK – BOK CENTER

SEPT 17 – DENVER, CO – BALL ARENA

SEPT 19 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – USANA AMPHITHEATRE

SEPT 21 – ANAHEIM, CA – HONDA CENTER

SEPT 25 – CHULA VISTA, CA – NORTH ISLAND CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE

SEPT 27 – CONCORD, CA – CONCORD PAVILION

SEPT 29 – SEATTLE, WA – CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

SEPT 30 – SPOKANE, WA – SPOKANE ARENA

OCT 03 – SIOUX FALLS, SD – DENNY SANFORD PREMIER CENTER

OCT 05 – CHICAGO, IL – UNITED CENTER

OCT 07 – COLUMBUS, OH – NATIONWIDE ARENA

OCT 09 – DETROIT, MI – LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

OCT 11 – TORONTO, ON – SCOTIABANK CENTRE

OCT 12 – HAMILTON, ON – FIRSTONTARIO CENTRE

OCT 15 – OTTAWA, ON – CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE

OCT 17 – WORCESTER, MA – DCU CENTER

OCT 19 – BELMONT PARK, NY – UBS ARENA

OCT 21 – NEWARK, NJ – PRUDENTIAL CENTER

OCT 23 – WASHINGTON, DC – CAPITAL ONE ARENA

OCT 25 – GREENSBORO, NC – GREENSBORO COLISEUM

OCT 27 – TAMPA, FL – AMALIE ARENA