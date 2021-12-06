LCD Soundsystem, The Strokes Headline Goldenvoice “This Ain’t No Picnic”
Coachella promoter Goldenvoice has announced the 2022 return of This Ain’t No Picnic to Brookside Park at the Rose Bowl on August 27 and 28. The Strokes and LCD Soundsystem anchor the lineup, which also features a wide variety of indie performers.
Tickets to This Ain’t No Picnic go on sale beginning December 9 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices begin at $299 plus fees for a 2-day general admission pass, with VIP passes starting at $799 plus fees for two-day access. There is also a Clubhouse ticket option, which allows passholders to take in the event from an air-conditioned hideaway with panoramic views of the stages or a special upfront priority area near the stages themselves. Those passes start at $1,199 for the two-day affair. Installment plans are also available.
Beyond LCD Soundsystem and The Strokes, This Ain’t No Picnic acts include Phoebe Bridgers, Jorja Smith, Jungle, Le Tigre, Beach House, Kaytranada, Mac Demarco, Tinashe and many more.
Those who want to register for the presale can sign up at https://thisaintnopicnic.com/.
Oh baby 💫
⁰Presale starts Thursday 12/9 at 10am PT – sign up for first access to tickets at https://t.co/UvtFFpLE5b 🌐 All orders starting as low as $49 down. pic.twitter.com/XN56LylbKe
— This Ain’t No Picnic (@aintnopicnic) December 3, 2021
This Ain’t No Picnic Lineup (alphabetical)
Arooj Aftab
Avalon Emerson
Beach House
Brandon
Caroline Polachek
Circle Jerks
Courtney Barnett
Danilo Plessow (MCDE)
Dave P
Dawn Richard
Deafheaven
Descendents
Despacio
Earl Sweatshirt
Ethel Cain
Eyedress
Four Tet + Floating Points
Fundido
Genesis Owusu
Gerd Janson
Girl Ultra
Godford
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
Hana Vu
Honey Dijon
IDLES
Indigo De Souza
Isaiah Rashad
Jorja Smith
Julia Jacklin
JUNGLE
Junior Varsity
Kaytranada
Kelly Lee Owens
King Woman
Lala Lala
LCD Soundsystem
Le Tigre
Logic1000
Mac DeMarco
Magdalena Bay
Mall Grab
Maral
Margaritas Podridas
Mdou Moctar
MICHELLE
Mike Watt
NAAFI
Nicki Nicole
Nothing
Pachyman
Paris Texas
Peach
Phoebe Bridgers
Queen Naija
Romy
shame
Sleep
slowthai
Sofia Kourtesis
Sparks
SPELLLING
Spirit of the Beehive
TEMS
The Strokes
They Hate Change
Tinashe
Tre’ Amani
TSHA
Turnstile
Wet Leg
Ying Yang Twins
Yves Tumor
ZULU
