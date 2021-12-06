LCD Soundsystem, The Strokes Headline Goldenvoice “This Ain’t No Picnic”

Coachella promoter Goldenvoice has announced the 2022 return of This Ain’t No Picnic to Brookside Park at the Rose Bowl on August 27 and...

Coachella promoter Goldenvoice has announced the 2022 return of This Ain’t No Picnic to Brookside Park at the Rose Bowl on August 27 and 28. The Strokes and LCD Soundsystem anchor the lineup, which also features a wide variety of indie performers.

Tickets to This Ain’t No Picnic go on sale beginning December 9 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices begin at $299 plus fees for a 2-day general admission pass, with VIP passes starting at $799 plus fees for two-day access. There is also a Clubhouse ticket option, which allows passholders to take in the event from an air-conditioned hideaway with panoramic views of the stages or a special upfront priority area near the stages themselves. Those passes start at $1,199 for the two-day affair. Installment plans are also available.

Beyond LCD Soundsystem and The Strokes, This Ain’t No Picnic acts include Phoebe Bridgers, Jorja Smith, Jungle, Le Tigre, Beach House, Kaytranada, Mac Demarco, Tinashe and many more.

Those who want to register for the presale can sign up at https://thisaintnopicnic.com/.

This Ain’t No Picnic Lineup (alphabetical)

Arooj Aftab

Avalon Emerson

Beach House

Brandon

Caroline Polachek

Circle Jerks

Courtney Barnett

Danilo Plessow (MCDE)

Dave P

Dawn Richard

Deafheaven

Descendents

Despacio

Earl Sweatshirt

Ethel Cain

Eyedress

Four Tet + Floating Points

Fundido

Genesis Owusu

Gerd Janson

Girl Ultra

Godford

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Hana Vu

Honey Dijon

IDLES

Indigo De Souza

Isaiah Rashad

Jorja Smith

Julia Jacklin

JUNGLE

Junior Varsity

Kaytranada

Kelly Lee Owens

King Woman

Lala Lala

LCD Soundsystem

Le Tigre

Logic1000

Mac DeMarco

Magdalena Bay

Mall Grab

Maral

Margaritas Podridas

Mdou Moctar

MICHELLE

Mike Watt

NAAFI

Nicki Nicole

Nothing

Pachyman

Paris Texas

Peach

Phoebe Bridgers

Queen Naija

Romy

shame

Sleep

slowthai

Sofia Kourtesis

Sparks

SPELLLING

Spirit of the Beehive

TEMS

The Strokes

They Hate Change

Tinashe

Tre’ Amani

TSHA

Turnstile

Wet Leg

Ying Yang Twins

Yves Tumor

ZULU