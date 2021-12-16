Opry Entertainment Group and AXS Announce Ticketing Agreement

Opry Entertainment Group and AXS announced an exclusive ticketing agreement on Thursday, shifting some iconic music venues away from Ticketmaster to the AEG-owned platform....

Opry Entertainment Group and AXS announced an exclusive ticketing agreement on Thursday, shifting some iconic music venues away from Ticketmaster to the AEG-owned platform. AXS will now provide its full suite of ticketing solutions to all OEG properties, which include the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, and Ole Red venues in Orlando, Fla.; Gatlinburg, Tenn.; Nashville, Tenn.; Tishomingo, Okla.; and its recently announced Ole Red in Las Vegas (expected 2023).

“This partnership with AXS will allow us to deepen our relationship with our customers across our venues and provide them a secure, safe and convenient way to access all of their OEG tickets in one place,” said Scott Bailey, President of Opry Entertainment Group. “This partnership was created with our future in mind and opens doors for us to collaborate with AXS and AEG on a deeper level as we expand our offerings and continue to grow our business.”

As part of the deal, OEG venues will use services like AXS’ Mobile-ID system, which lock tickets in mobile-only and non-transferable format to the AXS app, which allows for enormous amounts of user data to be accessed, stored, and sold. It will also allow for OEG properties to see their tickets tied to the AXS marketplace for resale of tickets, including the exclusion of competing open resale marketplaces should they desire.

“The Opry Entertainment Group is the jewel in the crown of one of the greatest music cities in the world. AXS will super serve these landmark venues and their customers with our suite of state-of-the-art technologies and marketing solutions, enabling each property to tailor their ticketing experiences and maintain the individual identities which make them so iconic in Nashville and beyond. We’re thrilled to partner with such a seminal brand as we build out our presence in the city.”