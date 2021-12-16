Ticketsmarter Signs Deal With New Orleans Pelicans

TicketSmarter and the New Orleans Pelicans have announced an agreement that will make the growing ticket resale marketplace an official partner of the NBA...

TicketSmarter and the New Orleans Pelicans have announced an agreement that will make the growing ticket resale marketplace an official partner of the NBA franchise. The deal will include making TIcketSmarter an official resale marketplace for the team, which plays its home games in the Smoothie King Center.

“We are excited to partner with the New Orleans Pelicans as an extension of our strategy to develop strong, mutually beneficial relationships that provide Pelicans fans with an enhanced ticketing experience,” said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman. “We look forward to developing our relationship with the Pelicans over the next several years.”

TicketSmarter, which boasts nearly 50 million tickets for sale across 125,000 live events, has aggressively expanded its roster of partnerships in the past two years, despite the pandemic. The Kansas-based company is the official ticket resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl later this month, as well as the official ticket resale partner of more than 35 collegiate conferences, 250 universities, and hundreds of other events across North America. It was acquired earlier this year by Digital Ally.

New Orleans uses SeatGeek as its primary ticket operator.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance our customer ticket buying experience and TicketSmarter provides a safe and trusted platform for our fans to buy and sell tickets,” said Mike Stanfield, New Orleans Pelicans Senior Vice President of Sales. “We are thrilled to welcome TicketSmarter as a proud partner of the New Orleans Pelicans.”