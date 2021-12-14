SeatGeek Adds St. Louis CITY SC to Portfolio of MLS Clients

SeatGeek has added another Major League Soccer (MLS) client to its roster, announcing it would be the primary ticketing provider for St. Louis CITY...

SeatGeek has added another Major League Soccer (MLS) client to its roster, announcing it would be the primary ticketing provider for St. Louis CITY SC as it moves towards its inaugural season in 2023. St. Louis CITY SC becomes the seventh MLS client for SeatGeek, which continues to make inroads to competing as a primary ticket seller.

In a press release announcing the deal, St. Louis CITY FC credited SeatGeek’s digital-first ticketing approach and superior fan experience as keys to the decision. The platform fits well with the team’s mobile-first approach, allowing event-goers to buy, transfer, and scan tickets in a contactless stadium ecosystem. SeatGeek will also power the team’s back-office technology, allowing for data regarding its purchasers and live demand as events are made available.

“After an overwhelming response during our club’s record-breaking season ticket deposit campaign, we knew it was important to have a strong ticketing partner to support our sales,” said Edmound Elzy, St. Louis CITY SC’s Vice President of Ticketing Sales & Service. “We are so excited to be partnering with SeatGeek and incorporate their state-of-the-art technology into our club’s fan experience.”

Over the past five years the majority of new MLS teams entering new venues have chosen SeatGeek, including Minnesota United, Austin FC, FC Cincinnati, and now St. Louis CITY SC. Since signing Sporting Kansas City to its first primary ticketing deal back in 2017, SeatGeek has become the official partner of organizations including the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets, and Liverpool F.C., as well as the National Football League and half of the English Premier League. SeatGeek has also partnered with multiple major theaters across New York City’s Broadway and London’s West End, creating a new way for fans to experience theater. Earlier this fall, the company announced plans to merge with a SPAC to bring the company public in a deal slated to close in early 2022.

“We are thrilled to partner with an organization that is so deeply rooted in its commitment to fans, and has a passion for using new technology to create the ultimate match day experience,” said SeatGeek co-founder and CEO Jack Groetzinger. “Together, we look forward to building incredible memories for St. Louis CITY supporters across the city.”