Spectra Announces FEVO as Official Group Ticketing Partner

Spectra has announced that it will be using FEVO as its official group ticketing partner, bringing the platform live at venues it services. FEVO, which bills itself as a social commerce technology company that lets friends shop together, is already in place at some Spectra locations, and will be rolled out at others going forward.

“Our partnership is driven by one major factor: fan experience,” Bryan Furey, SVP of Spectra Partnerships, said. “Attending live events is an inherently shared experience with our friends and our families. FEVO removes stress from the shared ticket-buying experience, while adding value to our venues and giving them tools to enhance those experiences through creative e-commerce solutions.”

FEVO allows groups to connect and share ticket opportunities, and can be deployed on the venue ticketing box office website simply and quickly. It is currently in use at more than 40 Spectra venues, including Fair Park/Cotton Bowl in Dallas, The Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, PPL Center in Allentown, PA, and XL Center in Hartford, CT. Its deployment in the wake of this announcement will increase to all Spectra-managed stadium,s arenas, convention centers, performing arts center, fairgrounds, and casinos.

“Solidifying an official partnership with Spectra is a win-win and another great partnership and friendship we’re extremely proud of. Spectra and their people are world class,” said Ari Daie, FEVO CEO & Founder. “After witnessing the response from our existing Spectra partner venues, it was obvious we were building value together and to extend our social cart platform and services to the entire Spectra portfolio.”

Spectra was recently acquired by Oak View Group, with the blockbuster merger closing in November. That deal brought a portfolio of more than 330 Spectra clients under the Oak View Group umbrella, which will now be utelizing the FEVO platform for their group ticketing offerings.