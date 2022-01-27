Bob Dylan Announces Second Leg of Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour

Bob Dylan has announced a spring run on his ongoing Rough and Rowdy Ways World Tour, with dates beginning in March. The legendary singer...

Bob Dylan has announced a spring run on his ongoing Rough and Rowdy Ways World Tour, with dates beginning in March. The legendary singer and songwriter debuted this new tour in the fall of 2021, and is hoping to roll through dates in 2024.

Tickets for Bob Dylan spring 2022 tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public on Friday, January 27. Presales for tickets begin on Thursday, January 27.

The current leg of shows will begin on March 3 with a performance at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix, and run through an April 13 stop in Oklahoma City at the Civic Center Music hall. In between, the tour has 27 planned performances in a 43 day stretch. Stops include two nights at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, as well as gigs at Ryman Auditorium (Nashville), Fox Theatre (Atlanta), Smart Financial Centre (Sugar Land, Texas), Saenger Theatre (Mobile), Orpheum Theatre (Memphis) and Robinson Center in Little Rock.

Bob Dylan Tour Dates – Rough and Rowdy Ways Spring 2022 Tour

March 3 – Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Federal Theatre

March 4 – Tucson, Arizona – Tucson Music Hall

March 6 – Albuquerque, New Mexico – Kiva Auditorium

March 8 – Lubbock, Texas – Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences

March 10 – Irving, Texas – Toyota Music Factory

March 11 – Sugar Land, Texas – Smart Financial Centre

March 13 – San Antonio, Texas – Majestic Theatre

March 14 – San Antonio, Texas – Majestic Theatre

March 16 – Austin, Texas – Bass Hall

March 18 – Shreveport, Louisiana – Municipal Auditorium

March 19 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Saenger Theatre

March 21 – Montgomery, Alabama – Montgomery PAC

March 23 – Nashville, Tennessee – Ryman Auditorium

March 24 – Atlanta, Georgia – Fox Theatre

March 26 – Savannah, Georgia – Johnny Mercer Theatre

March 27 – North Charleston, South Carolina – North Charleston PAC

March 29 – Columbia, South Carolina – Township Auditorium

March 30 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Ovens Auditorium

April 1 – Greensboro, North Carolina – Steven Tanger Center

April 2 – Asheville, North Carolina – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

April 4 – Chattanooga, Tennessee – Tivoli Theatre

April 5 – Birmingham, Alabama – BJCC Concert Hall

April 7 – Mobile, Alabama – Saenger Theatre

April 9 – Memphis, Tennessee – Orpheum Theatre

April 11 – Little Rock, Arkansas – Robinson Center

April 13 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – Tulsa Theater

April 14 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Civic Center Music Hall