Bob Dylan Announces Second Leg of Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour
Bob Dylan has announced a spring run on his ongoing Rough and Rowdy Ways World Tour, with dates beginning in March. The legendary singer and songwriter debuted this new tour in the fall of 2021, and is hoping to roll through dates in 2024.
Tickets for Bob Dylan spring 2022 tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public on Friday, January 27. Presales for tickets begin on Thursday, January 27.
The current leg of shows will begin on March 3 with a performance at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix, and run through an April 13 stop in Oklahoma City at the Civic Center Music hall. In between, the tour has 27 planned performances in a 43 day stretch. Stops include two nights at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, as well as gigs at Ryman Auditorium (Nashville), Fox Theatre (Atlanta), Smart Financial Centre (Sugar Land, Texas), Saenger Theatre (Mobile), Orpheum Theatre (Memphis) and Robinson Center in Little Rock.
Bob Dylan Tour Dates – Rough and Rowdy Ways Spring 2022 Tour
March 3 – Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Federal Theatre
March 4 – Tucson, Arizona – Tucson Music Hall
March 6 – Albuquerque, New Mexico – Kiva Auditorium
March 8 – Lubbock, Texas – Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences
March 10 – Irving, Texas – Toyota Music Factory
March 11 – Sugar Land, Texas – Smart Financial Centre
March 13 – San Antonio, Texas – Majestic Theatre
March 14 – San Antonio, Texas – Majestic Theatre
March 16 – Austin, Texas – Bass Hall
March 18 – Shreveport, Louisiana – Municipal Auditorium
March 19 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Saenger Theatre
March 21 – Montgomery, Alabama – Montgomery PAC
March 23 – Nashville, Tennessee – Ryman Auditorium
March 24 – Atlanta, Georgia – Fox Theatre
March 26 – Savannah, Georgia – Johnny Mercer Theatre
March 27 – North Charleston, South Carolina – North Charleston PAC
March 29 – Columbia, South Carolina – Township Auditorium
March 30 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Ovens Auditorium
April 1 – Greensboro, North Carolina – Steven Tanger Center
April 2 – Asheville, North Carolina – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
April 4 – Chattanooga, Tennessee – Tivoli Theatre
April 5 – Birmingham, Alabama – BJCC Concert Hall
April 7 – Mobile, Alabama – Saenger Theatre
April 9 – Memphis, Tennessee – Orpheum Theatre
April 11 – Little Rock, Arkansas – Robinson Center
April 13 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – Tulsa Theater
April 14 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Civic Center Music Hall
