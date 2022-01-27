TicketSmarter Signs Pioneer League Deal, Including Naming Rights

In what is said to be a first among professional baseball leagues, TicketSmarter has signed a deal to serve as the official ticket resale...

In what is said to be a first among professional baseball leagues, TicketSmarter has signed a deal to serve as the official ticket resale partner of the Pioneer League, a deal which includes naming rights. The Pioneer Baseball League will now be known as The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter.

The PBL is an independent league and a professional partner league of Major League Baseball. It has teams in Montana (Billings, Missoula and Great Falls), Idaho (Boise and Idaho Falls), Utah (Ogden) and Colorado (Grand Junction and Colorado Springs). The Northern Colorado Owlz, formerly the Orem Owlz, and the Glacier Range Riders will join the league for the 2022 season. It has existed since 1939.

“Last year when the Pioneer League was relaunched as an independent league, we were determined to solidify the league and to assure its long-term sustainability,” said PBL President Mike Shapiro. “Thanks to our great new partnership with TicketSmarter, we are now positioned to move forward to further enhance the great fan experiences and outstanding level of baseball we offer out fans around the Mountain West region and, for that matter, around the baseball universe.”

TicketSmarter is a ticket resale marketplace that has grown its partnership base exponentially in the last few years. It has strategic partnerships with teams and leagues across the United States, including more than 40 minor league baseball clubs.

“We are so excited about this historic agreement with the Pioneer League,” commented TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman. “This first-of-its-kind relationship underscores out commitment to creating cutting-edge partnerships and to offering safe and secure access for fans to buy and sell tickets. With this partnership, we’re providing a direct link between the league and its teams with their fans and communities.”

Beyond its baseball connections, TicketSmarter is also the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN events. Other partnerships include the Rose Bowl Stadium, Pac-12 and Big Ten Conferences, and more than 300 universities across the U.S. It recently signed a deal to serve as the official ticketing partner for newspapers across the Gannett and USA Today chain of newspapers and other media properties.