Kid Cudi, J Cole and Halsey Announced as Governor’s Ball Headliners

Kid Cudi, J Cole and Halsey have been announced as the headliners for Governor’s Ball 2022, as the full lineup was released Tuesday. The 3-day festival is scheduled to take place on June 10-12 at Citi Field in New York.

Tickets are on sale now for the festival, with a presale open to Citi cardmembers. General public tickets are open for sale beginning at noon on Thursday, January 27.

Early bird and advance ticket options have already been sold for the event, meaning that the current ticket prices start at $319 plus fees for a 3-day general admission pass or $129 plus fees for a single day GA. VIP passes are $709 or $269 plus fees for 3-day or single-day, respectively. There are also platinum passes available at $2,399 plus fees for 3-day access. Check out the breakdown of what each price level entails at the Governor’s Ball website.

Kid Cudi is the headliner for the opening day of the festival on Friday, June 10. He is joined on the bill that day by Migos, Jack Harlow, Jouis The Child, Black Pumas, Skeepta, Quinn XCII, Madeon, JPEGMafia and more. On Saturday, June 11, Halsey is the headliner for the day. She is joined by Flume, Roddy Ricch, Joji, Still Woozy, A$shnikko, YG, Chelsea Cutler, Tove Lo, Denzel Curry, and Diesel (the DJ moniker adopted by former NBA star and commentator Shaquille O’Neal. On Sunday, June 12, J Cole will close the festival as the day’s headlining act. Joining him that day are Playboi Carti, Glass Animals, Kaytranada, Claro, Becky G, Jazmine Sullivan, 100 Gecs, Japanese Breakfast, J.I.D., Coin and others.

Governor’s Ball was one of the festivals that was able to hold a 2021 edition, taking place at Citi Field in September. Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin and Post Malone were the headliners for the affair in its return after being wiped out by COVID in 2020.

The lineup poster for Governor’s Ball 2022 is below: