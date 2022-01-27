SeatGeek Announced as Preferred Ticket Exchange of Daytona 500 Race

SeatGeek has announced a foray into the automotive racing ticket game, going on board as the preferred ticket exchange for the Daytona 500, scheduled...

SeatGeek has announced a foray into the automotive racing ticket game, going on board as the preferred ticket exchange for the Daytona 500, scheduled for February 20 at 2:30 p.m. The “Great American Race” is already sold out for its 2022 edition, making SeatGeek the official destination for those hoping to score tickets to the event.

More than 100,000 fans are expected to attend, after COVID-related capacity restrictions held the crowd to around 30,000 in 2021.

As part of the partnership, consumers will be able to browse available tickets on SeatGeek’s marketplace and compare listings using the company’s Deal Score technology to know what their best options are for their money. For the speedway, access to SeatGeek’s data and analytics information will help them map sales trends and marketplace activity as the event approaches.

“We chose SeatGeek as the preferred ticket exchange of the DAYTONA 500 because of their ability to give our fans a seamless, mobile-first product experience when looking to buy or sell tickets,” said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway. “SeatGeek’s analytics and consulting services also help us marry our sales data with theirs to better understand the overall demand for tickets leading up to and on race day.”

The partnership with Daytona International Speedway is the latest in a series of announcements from the ticketing marketplace and top tier clients. The platform is partnered with organizations including the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals, the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans, and a number of Major League Soccer and English Premier League clubs. The platform has also made inroads with Broadway and West End organizations, growing its primary ticketing business as well as its secondary marketplace status. It is in the process of a merger with RedBall Acquisition Corp. that will bring the company public, expected to close in 2022.

The Daytona 500 is the first automotive client of the marketplace, however.

“When best-in-class ticketing technology comes together with such an iconic race, it elevates the event experience for everyone involved,” said Jeff Ianello, EVP of Client Partnerships at SeatGeek. “We’re proud to partner with the Daytona International Speedway to help fans all over the world gather to be part of this momentous event.”

The opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series, the “Great American Race” has been held since 1959. The 2022 edition will serve as the first points race of the season for NASCAR, which will see the debut of the “next gen” car for the popular racing series.