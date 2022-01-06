Ticket Summit, World Ticket Conference Combine For July 2022 Event

The two largest ticket industry trade shows have announced that they will run as one in 2022, bringing together the World Ticket Conference (WTC)...

The two largest ticket industry trade shows have announced that they will run as one in 2022, bringing together the World Ticket Conference (WTC) and Ticket Summit in June. The conference is planned for July 14-16 at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

Thousands of industry professionals are expected to attend the event, which have passes available for purchase now at the World Ticket Conference website- www.worldticketconference.com.

“We are thrilled to have Ticket Summit at WTC2022” said Gary Adler, Executive Director and Counsel of the National Association of Ticket Brokers (NATB), the organizing entity of the World Ticket Conference. “While each of our annual conventions continues to grow, many have encouraged collaboration so that all of our attendees and presenters including ticketing companies, team representatives, event organizers and promoters, venue representatives, technology providers, and thousands of other professionals can benefit from one, premier conference of industry thought leadership,” continued Adler.

Both the WTC and Ticket Summit have developed a reputation for innovative presentations for industry professionals and vibrant marketing and networking opportunities in Las Vegas. For many years, the conferences served as bookends to a weeklong trip to Nevada for industry leaders.

“This is a win-win for ticket buyers and sellers because not only does it make better business sense to attend a single conference at WTC2022, but a larger and more meaningful convening of the industry’s who’s who can be expected as a result,” said Ticket Summit CEO Don Vaccaro. “It is terrific that all proceeds from WTC2022 go to NATB, because NATB advocates for ticketholder rights and a vibrant and competitive professional ticket sales industry,” continued Vaccaro.

Details regarding the specific schedule and topics will be released as the event draws closer. Visit TicketSummit.com and WorldTicketConference.com for more information as it becomes available.