TodayTix Announces Acquisition of Goldstar Ticketing Platform

New York-based TodayTix has announced the acquisition of Goldstar, based in California. The purchase reportedly doubles TodayTix Group’s audience in North America to more than 20 million, and is the companies fourth addition in just two years.

“TodayTix Group is on a mission to find a seat for everyone, and our acquisition of Goldstar will go a long way in achieving that,” said Brian Fenty, TTG co-founder and CEO in a release announcing the deal. “While the theatre, cultural, and live events space has suffered tremendously during the pandemic, we are incredibly optimistic about its future. Not only are audiences actively returning to theatres and shows, they are looking for more curation, better technology, and smarter personalization. TodayTix Group’s portfolio of companies offers just that. Adding Goldstar to our growing roster of brands and investing in Stellar is going to help our community recover and thrive, and bring the culturally curious back to performances.”

TodayTix is a mobile-first ticketing platform that offers tickets to shows in several markets, often at a discount. It has grown by partnering with theatrical producers and other organizations to serve as a portal for inventory distribution, while simultaneously acquiring user data through its mobile platforms for better marketing opportunities. It also operates as a ticket broker, evidenced by its holding a ticket resale license in New York. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the company has acquired companies including Show-Score, Encore, and Broadway Roulette prior to the Goldstar deal.

Goldstar offers clients tickets to sports, concerts, and other live events in multiple markets, as well as a “matchmaking algorithm” that helps turn user data and past purchasing behavior into suggestions for future purchases. Similarly to TodayTix, it has partnerships with live event operators, offering tickets at a discount to help fill seats and develop future fans for long-term revenue generation.

“We started Goldstar because we knew people wanted to go out more and we knew venues and promoters wanted those people at their shows,” said Jim McCarthy, co-founder of Goldstar. “It’s simple, but not easy, to make a marketplace that brings both sides together. Over the years, few have managed it, but TodayTix Group does it extraordinarily well in a way that works for ticket buyers and show producers alike. That’s why we’re proud to become part of the TodayTix Group family. I’m excited to see what the future holds!”

Terms of the deal were not included in the release.