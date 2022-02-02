Ari Lennox, Summer Walker to Headline Broccoli City Festival

Washington D.C. native Ari Lennox and Summer Walker are among the acts that are descending on the nation’s capital for the 8th annual Broccoli...

Washington D.C. native Ari Lennox and Summer Walker are among the acts that are descending on the nation’s capital for the 8th annual Broccoli City Festival in May. The event will take place on May 7-8, coupled with the BLK (Black) Change Weekend for an event that will run from May 5-8.

Other performers on the bill include Jeezy, Wale, 21 Savage, Larry June and more. The event will also feature a local marketplace and community impact activities on the grounds of RFK Stadium. Tickets are on sale now for the festival at www.BCFestival.com.

Inspired by the Wattstax documentary, BLK Change Weekend was created with a mind to mobilize young people with a goal of creating a more racially equitable world. May 6 will be anchored by the Broccolicon & Career Expo, with the BC 5K run and FitFest on May 7. Music anchors the following two days, with Saturday featuring 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, Wale and Friends, Rico Nasty, Jeezy, Larry June, Joyce Wrice, and Muni Long. Sunday, May 8 will bring Summer Walker, Gunna, Don Toliver, Tems, Masego, Babyface Ray, Alex Vaughn, Joony and special guest Wizkid.

“This year’s festival will be historic for many reasons,” said Brandon McEachern, co-founder of BC Fest. “Not only does BC Fest 22 represent a moment for celebration and reflection on all we’ve been through the past few years; it will anchor BLK Change Weekend, which is poised to be one of the biggest calls to actions for our generation in the world. We’re bringing together community and business leaders to celebrate our culture and work together to provide Black communities, students and young professionals with equitable resources and opportunities.”

“We are really excited to bring Broccoli City Festival back after a long 2-year hiatus,” said Shawn Gee, president of Live Nation Urban. “This brand is important, as it’s much bigger than just the announced artist lineup. The mobilization of Black people and corporations that are active in the community, the education, conversation, and connections that happen at Broccoli Con, and the overall celebration of black culture that happens throughout the weekend are the core tenants upon which we are building.”