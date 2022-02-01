Dave Matthews Band Plots Extensive Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Dave Matthews Band announced plans for a lengthy tour in 2022, running from late spring through the summer across North America. The Dave Matthews...

Tickets for Dave Matthews Band are on sale to the general public on Friday, February 25. Prior to that, there will be a presale open to Citi cardmembers beginning Tuesday, February 22. Members of the band’s paid Warehouse fan club will also have access to a special presale, with a ticket request period already open for those signed up.

Dave Matthews Band is excited to announce its 2022 North American summer tour. The extensive outing will kick off on May 11, 2022 in Austin, TX. For the complete itinerary and more information, visit https://t.co/l1iBayTsWW. #DMB2022 @davematthewsbnd #SeeYouOnTheRoad pic.twitter.com/ZWNSZiCCBi — dave matthews band (@davematthewsbnd) February 1, 2022

Kicking off on May 11 at Austin’s Moody Center, the 2022 Dave Matthews Band tour will run through a pair of shows on September 19 and 20 at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Along the way, the band will perform its traditional three-night run over Labor Day weekend at Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington. Other multi-night stops include West Palm Beach, FL; Noblesville, IN; Saratoga Springs, NY; Gilford, NH; Camden, NJ; Denver, CO; East Troy, CI; and the closing shows in Los Angeles, CA.

Dave Matthews Band 2022 Summer Tour Dates

11-May – Moody Center at The University of Texas | Austin, TX

13-May – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion | The Woodlands, TX

14-May – Dos Equis Pavilion | Dallas, TX

17-May – Brandon Amphitheater | Brandon, MS

18-May – The Orion Amphitheater | Huntsville, AL

20-May – PNC Music Pavilion | Charlotte, NC

21-May – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood | Atlanta, GA

25-May – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre | Tampa, FL

May 28 & 29 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre | West Palm Beach, FL

June 3 & 4 – Credit One Stadium | Charleston, SC

June 6 & 7 – Daily’s Place | Jacksonville, FL

10-Jun – Blossom Music Center | Cuyahoga Falls, OH

11-Jun – Jiffy Lube Live | Bristow, VA

17-Jun – The Xfinity Center | Mansfield, MA

18-Jun – Xfinity Theatre | Hartford, CT

21-Jun – Pine Knob Music Theatre | Clarkston, MI

22-Jun – Budweiser Stage | Toronto, ON

Jun 24 & 25 – Ruoff Music Center | Noblesville, IN

28-Jun – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater | Wantagh, NY

29-Jun – PNC Bank Arts Center | Holmdel, NJ

Jul 2 & 3 – Alpine Valley Music Theatre | East Troy, WI

Jul 8 & 9 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center | Saratoga Springs, NY

Jul 12 & 13 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion | Gilford, NH

Jul 15 & 16 – BB&T Pavilion | Camden, NJ

20-Jul – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts | Bethel, NY

22-Jul – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek | Raleigh, NC

23-Jul – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach | Virginia Beach, VA

30-Aug – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys | Stateline, NV

Sep 2-4 – Gorge Amphitheatre | George, WA

Sep 9 & 10 – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre | Greenwood Village, CO

14-Sep – Ak-Chin Pavilion | Phoenix, AZ

16-Sep – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre | Chula Vista, CA

17-Sep – Shoreline Amphitheatre | Mountain View, CA

Sep 19 & 20 – Hollywood Bowl | Los Angeles, CA