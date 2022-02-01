Learfield Rebrands Ticketing and Seat Solutions Business as Amplify

Learfield Amplify is the new branding for Learfield’s ticketing and seat solutions operations, the company announced last week. The branding encompases the ticketing, stadium...

Learfield Amplify is the new branding for Learfield’s ticketing and seat solutions operations, the company announced last week. The branding encompases the ticketing, stadium seating and development services that currently count among its client base over 100 university athletic departments and professional sports organizations.

“We are thrilled to roll out LEARFIELD Amplify which signals a bright future and new opportunities,” said Jake Bye, LEARFIELD Amplify executive vice president. “While the name simplifies and modernizes our business, we remain intently committed to broadening and refining the ways we help our partners succeed, which has never been more important.”

The branding is the latest in a complex series of shifts undergone in the last few years with the Learfield business, which began as a radio network and sports rights distribution operation in the 1970s. Learfield acquired leading college athletics ticketing software company Paciolan in 2017 and then company merged with IMG College a year later to form what it dubs as the “leader in multimedia rights and related services.”

Growing from its initial focus on outbound ticket sales and vinyl seating, LEARFIELD Amplify has grown to provide partners with services including fundraising, increasing sponsorship revenue, and improving fan experience and revenue opportunities for partners. This year alone, the division has developed new ticket sales relationships with Ohio State, Air Force, St. Thomas, and Vanderbilt.

“We are thrilled with the partnership we have with the entire LEARFIELD Amplify team,” said Brad Wurthman, Virginia Tech’s senior associate athletics director for external operations. “It was a missing link for our operation and one that enables us to deepen the relationships with our fans, ticket holders, and donors. Their staff have integrated as a critical part of our team, and we are so excited about our shared future.”

According to Matt Wells, West Virginia University’s executive senior associate athletics director for external affairs, “This team has made a very positive impact on the West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. The resources and expertise they have brought to our operation has helped us sell more tickets while also improving our gameday experience.”

Read the full release announcing the LEARFIELD Amplify rebranding at Learfield’s website.