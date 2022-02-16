Foo Fighters Add Canada Run to 2022 Tour Dates

The Foo Fighters announced a new leg of their Live in North America touring plans, expanding it into Canada after initially only announcing U.S....

The Foo Fighters announced a new leg of their Live in North America touring plans, expanding it into Canada after initially only announcing U.S. shows when the tour was unveiled. Out of ten shows added to their tour, eight take place north of the border.

Tickets for the Foo Fighters are on sale beginning Friday, February 18. There are already presales open to certain groups, including Citi cardmembers.

The newly announced dates kick off on September 18 with a performance at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and wrap on October 7 at Hayden Homes Amphithearer in Bend, Oregon. Those two are the lone U.S. dates added in this new run Other stops announced this week include Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saskatoon and Regina, Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Calgary, Alberta, and Penticton, Victoria, and Vancouver British Columbia.

Foo Fighters tour dates are spread throughout the globe in 2022, following the band’s return to the stage in 2021 following the long COVID-related pause. This tour is spread amongst existing tour dates that the Foo Fighters have planned in 2022, which include runs in South America, Europe, and several festivals. The band is planning to open the year at Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona in February, with five festival shows in Mexico and then South America taking place in March. Among their Live in North America Tour’s first three dates in May, the band performs at Welcome to Rockville and then Boston Calling, then heads overseas for June dates in Europe and the UK in June and early July. The U.S. tour begins again with Citi Field on July 17, and runs straight through to the end of August in California. The new dates pick up less than a month later.

May 14 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

May 20 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC

May 24 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

July 17 – Citi Field, Queens, NY

July 19 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY

July 22 – Rogers Centre – Toronto, Ontario

July 24 – Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

July 27 – Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, ME

July 29 – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival – Montreal, Quebec

August 1 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

August 3 – Huntington Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN

August 6 – Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO

August 8 – USANA Amphitheatre – West Valley City, UT

August 10 – Big Sky Events Arena – Big Sky, MT

August 13 – T-Mobile Park – Seattle, WA

August 18 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

August 20 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

September 18 – Denny Sanford Premier Center – Sioux Falls, SD

September 21 – Canada Life Centre – Winnipeg, MB

September 23 – SaskTel Centre – Saskatoon, SK

September 25 – Brandt Centre – Regina, SK

September 27 – Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB

September 29 – Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, AB

October 1 – South Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton, BC

October 3 – Save On Foods Memorial Centre – Victoria, BC

October 5 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

October 7 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR