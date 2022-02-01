Halsey Plots Love and Power Tour Dates Across North America

Halsey has announced a 22-date tour across North America beginning in May, including a headlining stop at The Governor’s Ball in New York. Dubbed...

Halsey has announced a 22-date tour across North America beginning in May, including a headlining stop at The Governor’s Ball in New York. Dubbed the Love and Power Tour, the run of shows will build on their critically acclaimed album If I can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

Tickets for Halsey’s tour are on sale this week, with general public access beginning on Friday, February 4. Those who purchased tickets for the Manic tour – cancelled by the pandemic – will have access to a special presale beginning Tuesday, February 1.

it’s been far too long and i could not be more excited to see you all. the love and power tour is coming this summer, tickets on sale this friday 🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/gfDQn6nPv2 pic.twitter.com/yhUYlZ0Bu0 — h (@halsey) January 31, 2022

Halsey’s Love and Power Tour kicks off on May 17 at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida and wraps two months later with a July 9th show at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California. Stops in between include PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC), Xfinity Center (Boston, MA), Budweiser Stage (Toronto, ON), Hollywood Bowl (Los Angeles, CA), and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. In addition to Governor’s Ball, Halsey will be performing during the Hangout Music Festival in May and Summerfest in Wisconsin in July.

Supporting Halsey on the tour will be Beadadoobee and PinkPantheress on dates from May 17 to June 8 and then The Marias and Abby Roberts from June 19 to July 9 with the exception of June 21, when Wolf Alice will perform at The Hollywood Bowl in the place of The Marias.

Halsey’s Love and Power Tour Dates 2022

5/17/2022 – West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

5/19/2022 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/21/2022 – Gulf Shores, AL | Hangout Music Festival

5/24/2022 – Nashville, TN | FirstBank Amphitheater

5/27/2022 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

5/29/2022 – Detroit, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/1/2022 – Boston, MA | Xfinity Center

6/3/2022 – Cleveland, OH | Blossom Music Center

6/5/2022 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

6/8/2022 – Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/11/2022 – New York, NY | The Governors Ball

6/16/2022 – Seattle, WA | White River Amphitheatre

6/18/2022 – Portland, OR | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

6/21/2022 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

6/24/2022 – Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/26/2022 – Phoenix, AZ | Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/28/2022 – Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

6/30/2022 – Atlanta, GA | Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/2/2022 – Milwaukee, WI | Summerfest

7/3/2022 – Chicago, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/6/2022 – Denver, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/9/2022 – Irvine, CA | FivePoint Amphitheatre