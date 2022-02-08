Kenny Chesney Adds 20 Dates to Hear & Now Tour for 2022
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours February 8, 2022 Dave Clark 0
Kenny Chesney announced the addition of 20 new stops on his upcoming Here And Now Tour, building once again on shows that had initially been scheduled for 2020 before the pandemic wiped the slate clean. The new shows are mostly amphitheatre events, building on the existing slate of stadium shows.
“I never thought we’d be away from No Shoes Nation for three years,” Chesney says. “Now that we finally have the chance to spend the summer together again, I really wanted to provide as many opportunities as possible for everyone to come out and celebrate the music with us; the sense of community and the way we all feel so alive when we’re together celebrating what we love. Whether stadiums or amphitheaters, I can’t wait to see my favorite people in the world.”
Initially dubbed the “Chillaxification Tour,” Chesney had 19 shows postponed by the pandemic, first to 2021 and then to this year. In the fall, a pair of new shows were tacked on, but this new plan nearly doubles the planned number of performances.
Whether in stadiums or amphitheaters, I can’t wait to see you this summer on the #hereandnowtour. Check the site for the newly added amphitheater dates with @carlypearce. @NoShoesNation presales begin tomorrow at 10am. General onsale is Feb. 11. https://t.co/kzH8iDh7MO pic.twitter.com/JDDZeQCFGa
— Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) February 7, 2022
Shows added include The Wharf Amphitheater in Alabama, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Texas, Blossom Music Center in Ohio, Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion, and two shows each at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys in Stateline, Nevada and Hayden HOmes Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon.
Tickets for the new Kenny Chesney performances are on sale this week, available to the general public on Friday, February 11. Presales for the new shows are already open, with details available at Chesney’s website. Tickets for the other shows are already available.
Kenny Chesney Ticket Links
Kenny Chesney tickets at AXS
Kenny Chesney tickets at Ticketmaster
Kenny Chesney tickets at StubHub
Kenny Chesney tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership
Kenny Chesney tickets at TickPick
Kenny Chesney tickets at TicketSmarter
Kenny Chesney tickets at TicketNetwork
Kenny Chesney tickets at Vivid Seats
Kenny Chesney Here And Now 2022 Tour Dates
Newly added dates in bold
April 23 – Tampa, Fla. | Raymond James Stadium
April 30 – Charlotte, N.C. | Bank of America Stadium
May 5 – Noblesville, Ind. | Ruoff Music Center
May 7 – St. Louis, Mo. | Busch Stadium
May 14 – Milwaukee, Wis. | American Family Field
May 19 – Orange Beach, Ala. | The Wharf Amphitheater
May 21 – Atlanta, Ga. | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 25 – Charleston, S.C. | Credit One Stadium
May 26 – Huntsville, Ala. | Orion Amphitheater
May 28 – Nashville, Tenn. | Nissan Stadium
June 2 – The Woodlands, Texas | Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 4 – Arlington, Texas | AT&T Stadium
June 8 – Canandaigua, N.Y. | CMAC
June 9 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio | Blossom Music Center
June 11 – Pittsburgh, Pa. | Heinz Field
June 15- Virginia Beach, Va. | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 16 – Bristow, Va. | Jiffy Lube Live
June 18 – Philadelphia, Pa. | Lincoln Financial Field
June 23 – Cincinnati, Ohio | Riverbend Music Center
June 25 – Chicago, Ill. | Soldier Field
June 29 – Brandon, Miss. | Brandon Amphitheater
June 30 – Rogers, Ark. | Walmart AMP
July 2 – Kansas City, Mo. | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
July 9 – Bozeman, Mont. | Bobcat Stadium
July 12 – Stateline, Nev. | Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s
July 13 – Stateline, Nev. | Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s
July 16 – Seattle, Wash. | Lumen Field
July 19 – Bend, Ore. | Hayden Homes Amphitheater
July 20 – Bend, Ore. | Hayden Homes Amphitheater
July 23 – Inglewood, Calif. | SoFi Stadium
July 27 – Boise, Idaho. | Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
July 28 – Salt Lake City, Utah | USANA Amphitheatre
July 30 – Denver, Colo. | Empower Field at Mile High
August 6 – Minneapolis, Minn. | U.S. Bank Stadium
August 10 – Columbia, Md. | Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 11 – Syracuse, N.Y. | St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 13 – East Rutherford, N.J. | MetLife Stadium
August 18 – Columbus, Ohio | Historic Crew Stadium
August 20 – Detroit, Mich. | Ford Field
August 26 – Foxborough, Mass. | Gillette Stadium
August 27 – Foxborough, Mass. | Gillette Stadium
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.