Kenny Chesney Adds 20 Dates to Hear & Now Tour for 2022

Kenny Chesney announced the addition of 20 new stops on his upcoming Here And Now Tour, building once again on shows that had initially been scheduled for 2020 before the pandemic wiped the slate clean. The new shows are mostly amphitheatre events, building on the existing slate of stadium shows.

“I never thought we’d be away from No Shoes Nation for three years,” Chesney says. “Now that we finally have the chance to spend the summer together again, I really wanted to provide as many opportunities as possible for everyone to come out and celebrate the music with us; the sense of community and the way we all feel so alive when we’re together celebrating what we love. Whether stadiums or amphitheaters, I can’t wait to see my favorite people in the world.”

Initially dubbed the “Chillaxification Tour,” Chesney had 19 shows postponed by the pandemic, first to 2021 and then to this year. In the fall, a pair of new shows were tacked on, but this new plan nearly doubles the planned number of performances.

Whether in stadiums or amphitheaters, I can’t wait to see you this summer on the #hereandnowtour. Check the site for the newly added amphitheater dates with @carlypearce. @NoShoesNation presales begin tomorrow at 10am. General onsale is Feb. 11. https://t.co/kzH8iDh7MO pic.twitter.com/JDDZeQCFGa — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) February 7, 2022

Shows added include The Wharf Amphitheater in Alabama, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Texas, Blossom Music Center in Ohio, Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion, and two shows each at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys in Stateline, Nevada and Hayden HOmes Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon.

Tickets for the new Kenny Chesney performances are on sale this week, available to the general public on Friday, February 11. Presales for the new shows are already open, with details available at Chesney’s website. Tickets for the other shows are already available.

Kenny Chesney Here And Now 2022 Tour Dates

Newly added dates in bold

April 23 – Tampa, Fla. | Raymond James Stadium

April 30 – Charlotte, N.C. | Bank of America Stadium

May 5 – Noblesville, Ind. | Ruoff Music Center

May 7 – St. Louis, Mo. | Busch Stadium

May 14 – Milwaukee, Wis. | American Family Field

May 19 – Orange Beach, Ala. | The Wharf Amphitheater

May 21 – Atlanta, Ga. | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 25 – Charleston, S.C. | Credit One Stadium

May 26 – Huntsville, Ala. | Orion Amphitheater

May 28 – Nashville, Tenn. | Nissan Stadium

June 2 – The Woodlands, Texas | Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 4 – Arlington, Texas | AT&T Stadium

June 8 – Canandaigua, N.Y. | CMAC

June 9 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio | Blossom Music Center

June 11 – Pittsburgh, Pa. | Heinz Field

June 15- Virginia Beach, Va. | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 16 – Bristow, Va. | Jiffy Lube Live

June 18 – Philadelphia, Pa. | Lincoln Financial Field

June 23 – Cincinnati, Ohio | Riverbend Music Center

June 25 – Chicago, Ill. | Soldier Field

June 29 – Brandon, Miss. | Brandon Amphitheater

June 30 – Rogers, Ark. | Walmart AMP

July 2 – Kansas City, Mo. | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 9 – Bozeman, Mont. | Bobcat Stadium

July 12 – Stateline, Nev. | Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

July 13 – Stateline, Nev. | Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

July 16 – Seattle, Wash. | Lumen Field

July 19 – Bend, Ore. | Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 20 – Bend, Ore. | Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 23 – Inglewood, Calif. | SoFi Stadium

July 27 – Boise, Idaho. | Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 28 – Salt Lake City, Utah | USANA Amphitheatre

July 30 – Denver, Colo. | Empower Field at Mile High

August 6 – Minneapolis, Minn. | U.S. Bank Stadium

August 10 – Columbia, Md. | Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 11 – Syracuse, N.Y. | St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 13 – East Rutherford, N.J. | MetLife Stadium

August 18 – Columbus, Ohio | Historic Crew Stadium

August 20 – Detroit, Mich. | Ford Field

August 26 – Foxborough, Mass. | Gillette Stadium

August 27 – Foxborough, Mass. | Gillette Stadium