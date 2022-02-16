Roots Picnic Announces Return for 2022

After sitting out both 2020 and 2021, Roots Picnic will return in 2022, and it announced a blockbuster lineup for its return this week....

After sitting out both 2020 and 2021, Roots Picnic will return in 2022, and it announced a blockbuster lineup for its return this week. Mary J Blige, fresh off her Super Bowl LVI halftime show performance, headlines joined by The Roots, with Summer Walker, WizKid, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan and many others set to take the stage in Philadelphia.

“After a long two years, we are excited to announce the return of The Roots Picnic to Philly with two days of music and culture at the Mann at Fairmount Park,” says Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, The Roots manager, and co-founder of the event. “This year, Black Thought, Questlove and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in black culture. To be able to book Mickey Guyton, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Wizkid, Wallo & Gillie, and Mary J Blige on the same lineup was a dream come true.”

Tickets for Roots Picnic go on sale this week, availabl to the general public beginning on Friday, February 18. A fan club presale began on Tuesday afternoon, with other presales available to Citi cardmembers and various other groups before the general availability launches. According to the event webpage, the Roots Picnic presale code is RPALUMNI.

Roots Picnic 2022 is scheduled to take place June 4 and 5 at TD Pavilion at The Mann in Philadelphia. Ticket links and full lineup details are included below:

Roots Picnic 2022 Lineup:

Mary J. Blige with the Roots

Summer Walker

Wizkid

Jazmine Sullivan

Kamasi Washington

J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, and Benny the Butcher

Soulquarians Jam Session featuring Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild

Masego

Kirk Franklin

G Herbo

Tierra Whack

Freddie Gibbs

Mickey Guyton

Yebba

Chief Keef

Robert Glasper & Bilal

DJ Jazzy Jeff & Rakim

Babyface Ray

Muni Long

CKay

Protoje

Serpentwithfeet

Ambre

Alex Isley

KUR

Durand

Suzanne Christine

Mu Mu Fresh

Jordan Hawkins

Macc N Cheese

Aquil Dawud

DJ Diamond Kuts

DJ Aktive

PODCAST STAGE:

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

Rory & Mal

Questlove Supreme

Earn Your Leisure

Whoreible Decisions

Jemele Hill is Unbothered

Carefully Reckless featuring Jess Hilarious

FAQ Podcast with Fuzzy and Quincy Harris

Around the Way Curls

Podcast Bols

Disruptors in the Culture

**Lineup subject to change