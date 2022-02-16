Roots Picnic Announces Return for 2022
Musicmusic festivals February 15, 2022 Dave Clark 0
After sitting out both 2020 and 2021, Roots Picnic will return in 2022, and it announced a blockbuster lineup for its return this week. Mary J Blige, fresh off her Super Bowl LVI halftime show performance, headlines joined by The Roots, with Summer Walker, WizKid, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan and many others set to take the stage in Philadelphia.
“After a long two years, we are excited to announce the return of The Roots Picnic to Philly with two days of music and culture at the Mann at Fairmount Park,” says Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, The Roots manager, and co-founder of the event. “This year, Black Thought, Questlove and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in black culture. To be able to book Mickey Guyton, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Wizkid, Wallo & Gillie, and Mary J Blige on the same lineup was a dream come true.”
Tickets for Roots Picnic go on sale this week, availabl to the general public beginning on Friday, February 18. A fan club presale began on Tuesday afternoon, with other presales available to Citi cardmembers and various other groups before the general availability launches. According to the event webpage, the Roots Picnic presale code is RPALUMNI.
Roots Picnic 2022 is scheduled to take place June 4 and 5 at TD Pavilion at The Mann in Philadelphia. Ticket links and full lineup details are included below:
Roots Picnic Ticket Links
Roots Picnic tickets at Ticketmaster
Roots Picnic tickets at StubHub
Roots Picnic tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership
Roots Picnic tickets at TicketNetwork
Roots Picnic tickets at TicketSmarter
Roots Picnic tickets at TickPick
Roots Picnic tickets at Vivid Seats
Roots Picnic 2022 Lineup:
Mary J. Blige with the Roots
Summer Walker
Wizkid
Jazmine Sullivan
Kamasi Washington
J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, and Benny the Butcher
Soulquarians Jam Session featuring Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild
Masego
Kirk Franklin
G Herbo
Tierra Whack
Freddie Gibbs
Mickey Guyton
Yebba
Chief Keef
Robert Glasper & Bilal
DJ Jazzy Jeff & Rakim
Babyface Ray
Muni Long
CKay
Protoje
Serpentwithfeet
Ambre
Alex Isley
KUR
Durand
Suzanne Christine
Mu Mu Fresh
Jordan Hawkins
Macc N Cheese
Aquil Dawud
DJ Diamond Kuts
DJ Aktive
PODCAST STAGE:
Million Dollaz Worth of Game
Rory & Mal
Questlove Supreme
Earn Your Leisure
Whoreible Decisions
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Carefully Reckless featuring Jess Hilarious
FAQ Podcast with Fuzzy and Quincy Harris
Around the Way Curls
Podcast Bols
Disruptors in the Culture
**Lineup subject to change
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.