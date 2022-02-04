TicketNetwork Drops 20% Off Super Bowl Ticket Coupon; Prices Trend Down

With a few days gone since the matchup was set, ticket prices for Super Bowl LVI are down across the board, with “get-in” prices...

With a few days gone since the matchup was set, ticket prices for Super Bowl LVI are down across the board, with “get-in” prices down by an average of nearly 15% as of Thursday evening. Prices are still near all-time highs, but it does appear the market has cooled off in the days following the burst of excitement that came in the wake of the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals punching their tickets to the game at SoFi Stadium.

TicketNetwork has vaulted itself to the forefront of the more affordable end of the spectrum, offering a Super Bowl LVI ticket coupon code valid for 20 percent off, with the discount capped at $3,000. After that discount, TicketNetwork.com has a low end price of $5,282, which is competitive with TickPick and TicketClub.com, which both tout themselves as the low-price option for ticket resale marketplaces. For those interested, the code is TNPRSBLVI and can be entered on the payment page during the ticket ordering process (click the arrow next to “Redeem a Gift Card or Promo Code” to show the entry box)

Both the low end and the median ticket price averages have been declining over the course of the week from their historic early highs (the average “get-in” was $6,500 Monday), with StubHub carrying the highest minimum price at over $7,500. That number is still at the top of the range as of Thursday evening, but has dropped by more than a thousand dollars, coming in at $6,476 after fees. StubHub’s median price has increased slightly, but that’s due to a large number of super premium listings coming in at the top of the range that weren’t on that marketplace when we looked Monday. Even with StubHub’s slight median increase, the median has fallen by an average of over 11 percent over the eight marketplaces being tracked.

If historical trends are any indication, the downward trend might be reversing soon, which makes the next day or two a potentially strong opportunity to “buy the dip” in the parlance of stock trading. Prices historically will take a downward trajectory in the week following the conference championships, but then begin climbing as the gameday approaches and the availability gets increasingly scarce.

We’ll be back with another update soon. For now, shop for yourself and see where ticket prices move over the next couple of days using the links below (if you do buy tickets, we may receive a commission)

