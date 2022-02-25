Vanderbilt Signs Ticketing Deal WIth Paciolan

Vanderbilt University in Tennessee has switched its ticketing provider, signing a new deal with Paciolan. Vanderbilt, the lone private school in the SEC, had...

Vanderbilt University in Tennessee has switched its ticketing provider, signing a new deal with Paciolan. Vanderbilt, the lone private school in the SEC, had previously used Ticketmaster for its event ticketing partnership.

“We are looking forward to working with Paciolan to provide elite ticketing services to Commodore Nation. As a leader in their industry, they understand the importance of providing a world-class experience to fans.” said Candice Storey Lee, Vice-Chancellor, Athletics and University Affairs and Athletic Director, at Vanderbilt University.

The ticketing partnership builds on an already existing multimedia rights deal between the school and Learfield, which is Paciolan’s parent company.

The full release announcing the partnership, and details of the mobile-forward integration planned are available below:

Paciolan Inks Agreement With Vanderbilt University

Paciolan to power ticketing, fundraising, marketing, and CRM solutions along with industry-leading services and support

IRVINE, Calif. — Paciolan, the leading provider of ticketing, fundraising, and marketing solutions for college athletics, has announced a new relationship with Vanderbilt University Athletics. Commodore fans will gain industry-leading mobile ticketing features, integrated fundraising and advanced marketing solutions to transform the customer experience.

Through the relationship, Paciolan will provide services and tools to provide enhanced benefits to season-ticket holders, fans, and donors. This includes various tools to purchase and manage tickets, donations, and priority points through a single, integrated, mobile-centric platform.

Vanderbilt fans will enjoy the ease of purchasing mobile tickets, receiving them via text message, and gaining access to the venue with their phones. In addition, fans and donors who cannot attend events will transfer or exchange tickets with mobile account management tools, making it easy to fill seats and share unused tickets.

With Paciolan’s custom implementation of Salesforce and CRM administrative services, the Vanderbilt athletics staff will gain insights to provide personalized customer interactions. This service, coupled with Paciolan’s integrated marketing automation solution, allows Commodore fans to receive personalized communications based on their affinities, purchase history, attendance, and donor level. In addition, Paciolan’s digital marketing team will work closely with Vanderbilt Athletics marketing department to offer targeted marketing campaigns to engage customers, drive ticket sales and grow revenue.

Vanderbilt also will tap into Fanbase, powered by Learfield, to help to understand their fans better and create tailored marketing campaigns. Insights generated through Fanbase can be used to enhance fan communication, improve engagement, and increase ticket sales.

“We are thrilled to partner with Vanderbilt Athletics to help elevate the fan experience with best-in-class technology and services,” said Kim Damron, President and CEO of Paciolan. “Candice Storey Lee is a fantastic leader, and we are excited to work with her and her incredible team to usher in a new era of excellence.”

Vanderbilt will receive Paciolan’s signature partner service and world-class support. This includes teaming up with a strategic client partner, an ecommerce operations specialist, a salesforce administrator, a marketing automation specialist, and a digital media strategist. These experts will serve as an extension to the Vanderbilt team to help plan, collaborate, and unlock all the value of the Paciolan tools available to them.

Vanderbilt Athletics will continue to partner with Learfield Ticket Solutions to facilitate outbound ticket sales to drive revenue and will also assist in building relationships with Commodore Club members while continuing to serve Vanderbilt fans.

Commodore fans will also leverage virtual views of Vanderbilt venues created by Paciolan-owned Ballena Technologies while shopping for tickets. Paciolan’s Seat Relocation Management System will also streamline renewals and upgrades for season ticket holders.

