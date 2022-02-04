Watershed Fest to Feature Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown

Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown have been announced as headliners for the return of the Watershed Festival, scheduled for July 29-31 at...

Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown have been announced as headliners for the return of the Watershed Festival, scheduled for July 29-31 at Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington.

The festival, which touts itself the biggest 3-day country and music festival in the Northwest, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022.

Shedders! Get ready to celebrate the 10th Anniversary with @MorganWallen, @mirandalambert, Kane Brown & many more this summer at #WatershedFest!

Festival passes & camping go on sale Friday, Feb 11 at 10am PT at https://t.co/7vgltEGe20. pic.twitter.com/V6f8ljHRmg — Watershed Festival (@WatershedFest) February 2, 2022

Passes for Watershed Festival are on sale beginning Friday, February 11 at 10 a.m., Pacific through Frontgate Tickets. Festival General Admission passes begin at $225 plus fees, with VIP access starting at $599, VIP Club Reserved Seating at $799 and box seats at $1,199. Camping must be purchased separately, but all ticket options currently listed are for 3-day access to the festival. Camping passes begin at $175 per vehicle/site. Roomier and fancier camping options are priced at $315, $499-624, $950, $1,200 and top out at $1,695 for the Oasis package, which includes a deluxe queen bed in a tent that locks.

Beyond the headliners, other acts planned for Watershed 2022 include Jake Owen, Jordan Davis, Chase Rice, Michael Ray, Dylan Scott, Jessie James Decker, Lauren Alaina, Jameson Rodgers, Runaway June, Locash, Tenille Townes, Hailey Whittiers, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Arts, Callista Clark, and Dee Jay Silver. Other acts are expected to be announced as the event draws closer.

Specific details regarding which performers are scheduled for what day have not yet been announced.

Watershed Festival was one of the festivals that was able to hold a 2021 edition after seeing its 2020 plans wiped out by COVID. Only Clark and Silver are returning from the bill in 2021, which featured Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett as its headlining acts.