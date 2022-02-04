LATEST
Watershed Fest to Feature Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown Watershed Fest to Feature Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown

Watershed Fest to Feature Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown

Industry February 4, 2022 Dave Clark 0

Callista Clark3 caylee hammack2 Chase Rice6 Dee Jay Silver1 Dylan Scott3 Gorge Amphitheatre1 Hailey Whittiers1 Jake Owen5 Jameson Rodgers3 Jessie James Decker1 Jordan Davis3 Kane Brown26 Lauren Alaina5 LoCash2 Michael Ray3 miranda lambert22 Morgan Wallen11 Runaway June2 Tenille Arts3 Tenille Townes1 Washington3 Watershed Festival3
Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown have been announced as headliners for the return of the Watershed Festival, scheduled for July 29-31 at... Watershed Fest to Feature Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown

Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown have been announced as headliners for the return of the Watershed Festival, scheduled for July 29-31 at Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington.

The festival, which touts itself the biggest 3-day country and music festival in the Northwest, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022.

Passes for Watershed Festival are on sale beginning Friday, February 11 at 10 a.m., Pacific through Frontgate Tickets. Festival General Admission passes begin at $225 plus fees, with VIP access starting at $599, VIP Club Reserved Seating at $799 and box seats at $1,199. Camping must be purchased separately, but all ticket options currently listed are for 3-day access to the festival. Camping passes begin at $175 per vehicle/site. Roomier and fancier camping options are priced at $315, $499-624, $950, $1,200 and top out at $1,695 for the Oasis package, which includes a deluxe queen bed in a tent that locks.

Beyond the headliners, other acts planned for Watershed 2022 include Jake Owen, Jordan Davis, Chase Rice, Michael Ray, Dylan Scott, Jessie James Decker, Lauren Alaina, Jameson Rodgers, Runaway June, Locash, Tenille Townes, Hailey Whittiers, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Arts, Callista Clark, and Dee Jay Silver. Other acts are expected to be announced as the event draws closer.

Specific details regarding which performers are scheduled for what day have not yet been announced.

Watershed Festival was one of the festivals that was able to hold a 2021 edition after seeing its 2020 plans wiped out by COVID. Only Clark and Silver are returning from the bill in 2021, which featured Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett as its headlining acts.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2006 - 2021 TicketNews®