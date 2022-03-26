Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

Longtime Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died, causing the band to pull out of a scheduled performance Friday night at the last minute....

Longtime Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died, causing the band to pull out of a scheduled performance Friday night at the last minute. Hawkins, who joined the band three years after its formation in 1994, was 50 years old. No cause of death has been identified.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the band said on Twitter. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginable difficult time.”

Friday’s show at Festival Estereo Picnic was called off just a few minutes before it was scheduled to begin, according to reports. Fans at the event in Colombia found out shortly after that the band wouldn’t be appearing due to the death of Hawkins. Foo Fighters were also scheduled to perform this weekend at Lollapalooza Brasil on Sunday.

In the wake of the news of his passing, Hawkins was the subject of an outpouring of love and memorialization on social media.

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

Still processing the terrible news about Taylor Hawkins. Such a wonderful and crazily talented man. Thinking now about his family, his band, and his good friend Dave. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins was an extremely kind and talented person. Sending so much love to his family, the band, and his fans. Getting to watch how much he loved performing was unforgettable. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 26, 2022

So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time. pic.twitter.com/wueydCu5gw — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 26, 2022

We are terribly sorry to learn of the loss of our friend and musical brother Taylor Hawkins. So sorry to his family, Dave and the Foo family, and to the legions of his fans. Like everyone who knew him, we loved him. Rock Music wont be the same without him. pic.twitter.com/MXE5yGmy2O — weezer (@Weezer) March 26, 2022

Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins.He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him!Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona.Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n’their fans. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) March 26, 2022

It is unclear at this time what impact the loss of Hawkins will have on Foo Fighters plans for touring this year. A full North American tour is scheduled to begin in May, with summer festival dates in the U.S. as well as overseas, more North American shows in the fall, and then a run through Australia and New Zealand in December.

