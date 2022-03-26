Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

LATEST
Longtime Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died, causing the band to pull out of a scheduled performance Friday night at the last minute. Hawkins, who joined the band three years after its formation in 1994, was 50 years old. No cause of death has been identified.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the band said on Twitter. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginable difficult time.”

Friday’s show at Festival Estereo Picnic was called off just a few minutes before it was scheduled to begin, according to reports. Fans at the event in Colombia found out shortly after that the band wouldn’t be appearing due to the death of Hawkins. Foo Fighters were also scheduled to perform this weekend at Lollapalooza Brasil on Sunday.

In the wake of the news of his passing, Hawkins was the subject of an outpouring of love and memorialization on social media.

It is unclear at this time what impact the loss of Hawkins will have on Foo Fighters plans for touring this year. A full North American tour is scheduled to begin in May, with summer festival dates in the U.S. as well as overseas, more North American shows in the fall, and then a run through Australia and New Zealand in December.

