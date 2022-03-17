Garth Brooks Adds Charlotte Stop to Stadium Tour
Garth Brooks announced his latest Stadium Tour date this week, adding a July 16 performance at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina to the calendar. The show is the ninth announced for his 2022 Stadium Tour, which has been announced one show at a time to spread out ticket sales. The show will be his first in the city for 24 years and his first-ever performance at the home of the Carolina Panthers.
Tickets for Garth Brooks in Charlotte go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets will be $94.95 including all fees for every seat in the stadium, which is Brooks’ typical structure for Stadium Tour shows.
Garth Brooks Is Set For Charlotte, NC@BofAstadium Saturday, July 16th#GARTHinCHARLOTTE On Sale Friday, March 25th, 10:00 AM ET https://t.co/KG6v9YapU4
This is Garth’s first time at the home of the @Panthers! -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/QmTwnXZDw6
— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 16, 2022
Bank of America Stadium had previously been in the plans for the 2020 Stadium Tour by Brooks, only to see it postponed and then eventually wiped out by COVID. As part of the show announcement for Charlotte, Brooks’ team indicated that Bank Of America Stadium will be the only Stadium Tour show in North Carolina, South Carolina, or Virginia this year.
Thus far, The Stadium Tour has two dates in March, three in April and three in May – not counting a run of September shows in Dublin, Ireland touted as the end of the Stadium Tour. It is unclear how many shows are planned in total, but the Charlotte show is the first in the summer to be announced.
Garth Brooks Stadium Tour Dates
March 5 – San Diego, CA | Petco Park
March 26 – Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium
April 16 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium
April 23 – Fayetteville, AR | Razorback Stadium
April 30 – Baton Rouge, LA | Tiger Stadium
May 7 – South Bend. IN | Notre Dame Stadium
May 14 – Cincinnati, OH | Paul Brown Stadium
May 21 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
July 16 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium
September 9 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 10 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 11 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 16 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 17 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
