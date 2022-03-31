Garth Brooks Adds Second Nashville Show; Birmingham Show

Garth Brooks continues to add shows to his 2022 Stadium Tour plans, announcing a second night at Nissan Stadium this month and a June...

Garth Brooks continues to add shows to his 2022 Stadium Tour plans, announcing a second night at Nissan Stadium this month and a June stop in Birmingham, Alabama. The Birmingham show is set for Protective Stadium on June 4, which will be his first at that venue and first in the city in seven years.

According to Brooks, the show will be his only performance in Alabama, Georgia or Mississippi in this iteration of his Stadium Tour.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Garth Brooks Is Set For Birmingham, AL

Saturday, June 4th, 7:00 PM Tickets go ON SALE Friday, April 8th, 10:00 AM CT https://t.co/KG6v9YapU4 – Team Garth pic.twitter.com/gK4O0SqIvM — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 30, 2022

The Nissan Stadium announcement is the second time Brooks has added a second show to a city on his touring plans in 2022, pairing his previously scheduled April 16 Saturday performance with one on Friday, April 15. He also added a second night in Charlotte as that concert sold out rapidly last week.

Garth Brooks tickets are on sale for the April 15 Nissan Stadium show on Friday, April 1. Tickets are on sale for the Protective Stadium show in Alabama on Friday, April 8. Both shows will feature an “in-the-round” setup, with every ticket at the same price for the entire stadium – slightly under $100 face-value.

Garth Brooks Stadium Tour Dates

April 15 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

April 16 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

April 23 – Fayetteville, AR | Razorback Stadium

April 30 – Baton Rouge, LA | Tiger Stadium

May 7 – South Bend. IN | Notre Dame Stadium

May 14 – Cincinnati, OH | Paul Brown Stadium

May 21 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

June 4 – Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium

July 15 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

July 16 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

September 9 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park

September 10 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park

September 11 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park

September 16 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park

September 17 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park