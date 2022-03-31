Garth Brooks Adds Second Nashville Show; Birmingham Show
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours March 31, 2022 Dave Clark 0
Garth Brooks continues to add shows to his 2022 Stadium Tour plans, announcing a second night at Nissan Stadium this month and a June stop in Birmingham, Alabama. The Birmingham show is set for Protective Stadium on June 4, which will be his first at that venue and first in the city in seven years.
According to Brooks, the show will be his only performance in Alabama, Georgia or Mississippi in this iteration of his Stadium Tour.
ANNOUNCEMENT: Garth Brooks Is Set For Birmingham, AL
Saturday, June 4th, 7:00 PM
Tickets go ON SALE Friday, April 8th, 10:00 AM CT https://t.co/KG6v9YapU4 – Team Garth pic.twitter.com/gK4O0SqIvM
— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 30, 2022
The Nissan Stadium announcement is the second time Brooks has added a second show to a city on his touring plans in 2022, pairing his previously scheduled April 16 Saturday performance with one on Friday, April 15. He also added a second night in Charlotte as that concert sold out rapidly last week.
Garth Brooks tickets are on sale for the April 15 Nissan Stadium show on Friday, April 1. Tickets are on sale for the Protective Stadium show in Alabama on Friday, April 8. Both shows will feature an “in-the-round” setup, with every ticket at the same price for the entire stadium – slightly under $100 face-value.
Garth Brooks Ticket Links
Garth Brooks tickets at Ticketmaster
Garth Brooks tickets at Ticketmaster UK
Garth Brooks tickets at AXS
Garth Brooks tickets at StubHub
Garth Brooks tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Garth Brooks tickets at TicketNetwork
Garth Brooks tickets at TicketSmarter
Garth Brooks tickets at TickPick
Garth Brooks tickets at Vivid Seats
Garth Brooks Stadium Tour Dates
April 15 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium
April 16 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium
April 23 – Fayetteville, AR | Razorback Stadium
April 30 – Baton Rouge, LA | Tiger Stadium
May 7 – South Bend. IN | Notre Dame Stadium
May 14 – Cincinnati, OH | Paul Brown Stadium
May 21 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
June 4 – Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium
July 15 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium
July 16 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium
September 9 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 10 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 11 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 16 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 17 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.