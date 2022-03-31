Dead & Co Plot Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Dead & Co have plans to be on the road again in 2022, plotting summer tour dates across the U.S. in June and July....

Dead & Co have plans to be on the road again in 2022, plotting summer tour dates across the U.S. in June and July. The band, which is a collection of performers centered on former members of the Grateful Dead as well as additional performers like guitarist John Mayer, bassist Oteil Burbridge and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, has announced 20 dates for the summer tour.

We can’t wait to see you out on the road for Dead & Company Summer Tour 22. ⚡️💀🌹 Verified Fan Presale Registration is now open at https://t.co/rLECIjUQsG. General on sale begins Friday, April 8 at 10AM Local Time. #DeadandCoTour22 — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) March 31, 2022

Tickets go on sale next week for Dead & Co summer tour dates. They will be available to the general public beginning Friday, April 8. Prior to that, there will be a presale with access controlled by Ticketmaster’s “verified fan” system that opens on Tuesday, April 5. Those interested in registering for that presale can do so at this link: Dead & Co Verified Fan Sign-Up

Dead & Co open their summer 2022 tour with a June 11 performance at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, and wind through the next two months before closing with back-to-back shows at New York’s Citi Field on July 15 and 16. In between, stops include two nights each at Shoreline Amphitheatre in California, Folsom Field in Boulder, CO, and Wrigley Field in Chicago. Other stops along the way include Gillette Stadium, Pine Knob Music Theatre, and Citizen’s Bank Ball Park.

Dead & Co toured fairly extensively in 2021 as the pandemic-related restrictions wound down across the country. They made it through much of their shows, but ran into COVID-related trouble in the end. A set of shows in Cancun, Mexico were spiked at the last minute after founding member Bill Kreutzmann opted against going to Mexico and then Mayer tested positive for the virus before departing the country.

The full touring schedule and links to purchase tickets are included below:

Dead & Company Ticket Links

Dead & Co Verified Fan Sign-Up

Dead & Co tickets at Ticketmaster

Dead & Co tickets at AXS

Dead & Co tickets at SeatGeek

Dead & Co tickets at StubHub

Dead & Co tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Dead & Co tickets at TicketNetwork

Dead & Co tickets at TicketSmarter

Dead & Co tickets at TickPick

Dead & Co tickets at Vivid Seats

Dead & Company 2022 Summer Tour Dates

JUN 11 – Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles, CA

JUN 13 – Shoreline Amphitheatre | Mountain View, CA

JUN 14 – Shoreline Amphitheatre | Mountain View, CA

JUN 17 – Folsom Field | Boulder, CO

JUN 18 – Folsom Field | Boulder, CO

JUN 21 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre | St. Louis Maryland Heights, MO

JUN 22 – Riverbend Music Center | Cincinnati, OH

JUN 24 – Wrigley Field | Chicago, IL

JUN 25 – Wrigley Field | Chicago, IL

JUN 28 – Ruoff Music Center | Noblesville, IN

JUN 29 – Pine Knob Music Theatre | Clarkston, MI

JUL 1 – Bethel Woods Center For the Arts | Bethel, NY

JUL 2 – Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, MA

JUL 5 – XFINITY Theatre | Hartford, CT

JUL 6 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center | Saratoga Springs, NY

JUL 8 – Jiffy Lube Live | Bristow, VA

JUL 10 – Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia, PA

JUL 12 – The Pavilion at Star Lake | Burgettstown, PA

JUL 15 – Citi Field | New York, NY

JUL 16 – Citi Field | New York, NY