Huntsville Venue Group Inks Deal With AXS for Ticketing at Orion Amp

AXS will serve as the exclusive ticketing partner of The Orion Amphitheater, a new venue opening in May 2022. The venue, located in Huntsville, Alabama, already has a banner lineup for its opening season, including performances by The Black Keys, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, The Black Crowes, Josh Groban, Brittany Howard, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Dave Matthews Band, My Morning Jacket, Chris Stapleton, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Jack White, and Widespread Panic.

AXS brings top-notch, streamlined solutions to our venue and fans,” said Huntsville Venue Group President and music industry veteran Ryan Murphy. “Their ticketing system provides easy and powerful solutions that we can’t wait to roll out to the community.”

As part of the integration, the 8,000 seat venue will integrate AXS’ “identity-based technology” which is another way of saying technology that will seek to tie users and their mobile devices to the venue access in hopes of controlling the ticket through both primary and resale marketplaces to the extent that is possible.

The deal follows other successes with mid-size venues for AXS, which have included recent deals made with the Opry Entertainment Group, including the Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium, First Avenue, JAM Productions, Pabst Theatre Group, Rams Head Group, and Zero Mile, among others.

“Partnering with unique venues is an AXS sweet spot, and we are all witness to what will be the next iconic outdoor venue in our portfolio alongside Forest Hills, Santa Barbara Bowl, Mountain Winery, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. We are proud to bring our global ticketing experience to match the international appeal The Orion will bring to Huntsville,” said Dean DeWulf, Music SVP, AXS.

The Orion Amphitheater is the latest venue to open under the banner of tvg hospitality, which is headed by Mumford & Sons band member Ben Lovett. The company also operates a trio of venues in his native England, and has plans for venues in Washington, D.C., Nashville, Austin, Detroit, New York, and Los Angeles.