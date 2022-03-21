Machine Gun Kelly Announces Mainstream Sellout Tour Dates for 2022

Machine Gun Kelly announced plans for a massive arena tour in support of his upcoming album, both of which are tabbed “Mainstream Sellout.” The...

Machine Gun Kelly announced plans for a massive arena tour in support of his upcoming album, both of which are tabbed “Mainstream Sellout.” The tour spans 52 dates on both sides of the Atlantic, and will feature the rapper/pop-punk star joined by guests including Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Blackbear, Trippie Redd, Willow, Iann Dior, Pvris, and 44phantom on select dates. The Mainstream Sellout tour is scheduled to run from June through October.

Mainstream Sellout tour dates follow the earlier announcement that Kelly would be performing at Bonnaroo in June of this year. He will also be playing at Milwaukee’s Summerfest during his tour. Dates begin with a June 8 performance at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Shows in North America run through mid-August before closing with an August 13 concert at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland – the lone stadium set on the tour. In between, stops include Miami (FTX Arena), Boston (TD Garden), New York (Madison Square Garden), Toronto (Scotiabank Arena), Los Angeles (The Forum), Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena), and Denver (Ball Arena). After a monthlong pause, the tour resumes with overseas dates on September 17.

Tickets for Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout tour are on sale beginning Friday, March 25 for the general public. Prior to that, numerous presales appear to be scheduled, including for the venues themselves, Live Nation, Spotify groups, and members of the singer’s fan club/mailing list.

Mainstream Sellout is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 25. You can view the video for the song ay! (featuring Lil Wayne) below:

Machine Gun Kelly 2022 Tour Dates

Tue, MAR 22 – Asuncionico Festival 2022 | Asunción, Paraguay

Fri, MAR 25 – Lollapalooza Brasil 2022 | São Paulo, Brazil

Fri, MAR 25 – Festival Estereo Picnic 2022 | Sopo, Colombia

Sun, MAR 27 – Campo de Golf Briceño 18 | Bogotá, Colombia

Mainstream Sellout Tour – North America Dates

Wed, JUN 8 – Moody Center | Austin, TX

Fri, JUN 10 – Toyota Center | Houston, TX

Sat, JUN 11 – American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX

Tue, JUN 14 – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL

Wed, JUN 15 – FTX Arena | Miami, FL

Thu, JUN 16 – Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022 | Manchester, TN

Fri, JUN 17 – State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA

Sat, JUN 18 – Legacy Arena at the BJCC | Birmingham, AL

Sun, JUN 19 – Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022 | Manchester, TN

Tue, JUN 21 – Spectrum Center Charlotte | Charlotte, NC

Wed, JUN 22 – PNC Arena | Raleigh, NC

Fri, JUN 24 – Capital One Arena | Washington, DC

Sat, JUN 25 – TD Garden | Boston, MA

Sun, JUN 26 – BB&T Pavilion (Formerly Susquehanna) | Camden, NJ

Tue, JUN 28 – Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

Sat, JUL 2 – KFC Yum! Center | Louisville, KY

Sun, JUL 3 – Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, MI

Tue, JUL 5 – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview | Syracuse, NY

Wed, JUL 6 – Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Canada

Fri, JUL 8 – T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MO

Sat, JUL 9 – BOK Center | Tulsa, OK

Mon, JUL 11 – Footprint Center | Phoenix, AZ

Wed, JUL 13 – The Forum | Los Angeles, CA

Fri, JUL 15 – T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, NV

Sat, JUL 16 – Honda Center | Anaheim, CA

Tue, JUL 19 – Oakland Arena | Oakland, CA

Thu, JUL 21 – Moda Center | Portland, OR

Fri, JUL 22 – Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle, WA

Sat, JUL 23 – Rogers Arena | Vancouver, Canada

Mon, JUL 25 – Spokane Arena | Spokane, WA

Wed, JUL 27 – Fargodome | Fargo, ND

Thu, JUL 28 – Xcel Energy Center | St Paul, MN

Tue, AUG 2 – PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

Thu, AUG 4 – CHI Health Center Omaha | Omaha, NE

Sat, AUG 6 – USANA Amphitheatre | Salt Lake City, UT

Sun, AUG 7 – Ball Arena | Denver, CO

Tue, AUG 9 – Wells Fargo Arena | Des Moines, IA

Wed, AUG 10 – Enterprise Center | St Louis, MO

Thu, AUG 11 – Ruoff Music Center | Noblesville, IN

Sat, AUG 13 – FirstEnergy Stadium | Cleveland, OH

Mainstream Sellout Tour – Europe and UK Dates

Sat, SEP 17 – Lanxess Arena | Cologne, Germany

Mon, SEP 19 – Tipsport arena | Prague, Czechia

Wed, SEP 21 – Palais 12 | Bruxelles, Belgium

Fri, SEP 23 – Festhalle | Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

Sun, SEP 25 – Olympiahalle | München, Germany

Tue, SEP 27 – Mediolanum Forum | Assago, Italy

Wed, SEP 28 – Parking Hallenstadion | Zürich, Switzerland

Thu, SEP 29 – Zénith de Paris | Paris, France

Sat, OCT 1 – The SSE Arena, Wembley | London, United Kingdom

Tue, OCT 4 – Arena | Birmingham, United Kingdom

Thu, OCT 6 – Leeds Arena | Leeds, United Kingdom

Fri, OCT 7 – OVO Hydro | Glasgow, United Kingdom

Sun, OCT 9 – 3arena | Dublin 1, Ireland

Wed, OCT 12 – AFAS Live | Amsterdam, Netherlands