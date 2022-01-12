Tool, Stevie Nicks, J.Cole Announced as Bonnaroo 2022 Headliners
Stevie Nicks, Tool, and J. Cole are among the major acts heading to “The Farm” in 2022, headlining Bonnaroo in June. The festival, which was called off due to COVID in 2020 and then due to torrential rains and flooding in the area in 2021, hopes to come back in a big way, scheduled for June 16-19 in Manchester, Tennessee.
Tickets for Bonnaroo 2022 are on sale Wednesday, January 13. Tickets have already been through presales, which began in late November when the 2022 dates were first announced.
Tool headlines the Saturday slate, performing on one of the ten unique stages around the festival grounds. Other acts that day include Flume, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, $uicideboy$, Porter Robinson, Marc Rebillet, Chvrches and many more.
J. Cole is the anchor of the bill Friday, which also includes The Chicks, Illenium, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Disclosure, Lord Huron, The War On Drugs, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Goose and Bleachers.
On Sunday, Stevie Nicks headlines, with Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Rezz, Herbie Hancock, Puscifer, Wallows, Tash Sultana and Coin among the other closing acts on the event’s final day.
The festival kicks off on Thursday, with Gryffin atop the bill, joined by Gryffin, Clozee, Sidepiece, Role Model, The Brook & The Bluff, Sons of Kemet, Goth Babe and more.
The full event lineup published by event organizers is available below.
Bonnaroo 2022 ticket prices begin at $299 plus fees for a 4-day general admission pass, which allows access to the event grounds and the campground area, though a separate car camping pass or day parking pass is required. Prices for that option will rise to $320 and $330 as sales progress. GA+ adds access to a fast-lane entry at the gate, plus a private lounge with “premium restrooms” and separate food and bar options, with prices at $550 to start. VIP passes ($1,250 plus fees) add on access to the VIP Campground Plaza, VIP lounge, and shower and restroom facilities as well as a commemorative merchandise package and a separate VIP viewing area at performances. Finally, the “Platinum” pass ($3,500) brings with it backstage Artist Lounge access, an Exclusive Campground, up close viewing at all stages, golf cart transportation, complimentary VIP food and beverages including alcohol, and a partridge in a pear tree.
THE COMPLETE BONNAROO 2022 LINEUP:
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
Gryffin
Clozee
Sidepiece
Role Model
The Brook & The Bluff
Sons of Kemet
Goth Babe
Blu Detiger
Indigo De Souza
Adam Mel
The Weather Station
Andy Frasco & The U.N.
Jessie Murph
The Dip
Nothi
Wreckno
VNSSA
Weval
Kenny Mason
Calder Allen
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
J. Cole
The Chicks
Illenium
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Disclosure
Lord Huron
The War On Drugs
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Goose
Bleachers
Isaiah Rashad
Lane 8
Still Woozy
Whiskey Myers
Denzel Curry
Japanese Breakfast
Tove Lo
Dayglow
John Summit
Arlo Parks
Chris Lorenzo
Tai Verdes
The Regrettes
J. Worra
LP Giobbi
Briston Maroney
Noga Erez
Phantoms
Ship Wrek
Westend
Maggie Rose
Claud
Southern Avenue
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
Tool
Flume
21 Savage
Billy Strings
$uicideboy$
Porter Robinson
Marc Rebillet
Chvrches
LANY
Ludacris
Chris Lake
Tobe Nwigwe
Judah & The Lion
Mt. Joy
100 gecs
All Time Low
Nora En Pure
Slowthai
Black Tiger Sex Machine
Ashe
Said The Sky
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Joy Oladokun
The Backseat Lovers
Benee
Habstrakt
Lucii
Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
Teddy Swims
Moore Kismet
Patrick Droney
Cory Henry
Lucille Croft
COM3T
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
Stevie Nicks
Machine Gun Kelly
Roddy Ricch
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Rezz
Herbie Hancock
Puscifer
Wallows
Tash Sultana
Coin
G Jones
Zach Bryan
All Them Witches
Tinashe
Fletcher
Tierra Whack
Lettuce
Dombresky
Bas
Protoje
Of The Trees
Sierra Ferrell
Ravenscoon
Wild Rivers
Flipturn
A Hundred Drums
PLUS! SuperJam: Jack Antonoff’s 1984
