Tool, Stevie Nicks, J.Cole Announced as Bonnaroo 2022 Headliners

Stevie Nicks, Tool, and J. Cole are among the major acts heading to “The Farm” in 2022, headlining Bonnaroo in June. The festival, which was called off due to COVID in 2020 and then due to torrential rains and flooding in the area in 2021, hopes to come back in a big way, scheduled for June 16-19 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Tickets for Bonnaroo 2022 are on sale Wednesday, January 13. Tickets have already been through presales, which began in late November when the 2022 dates were first announced.

Tool headlines the Saturday slate, performing on one of the ten unique stages around the festival grounds. Other acts that day include Flume, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, $uicideboy$, Porter Robinson, Marc Rebillet, Chvrches and many more.

J. Cole is the anchor of the bill Friday, which also includes The Chicks, Illenium, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Disclosure, Lord Huron, The War On Drugs, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Goose and Bleachers.

On Sunday, Stevie Nicks headlines, with Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Rezz, Herbie Hancock, Puscifer, Wallows, Tash Sultana and Coin among the other closing acts on the event’s final day.

The festival kicks off on Thursday, with Gryffin atop the bill, joined by Gryffin, Clozee, Sidepiece, Role Model, The Brook & The Bluff, Sons of Kemet, Goth Babe and more.

The full event lineup published by event organizers is available below.

Bonnaroo 2022 ticket prices begin at $299 plus fees for a 4-day general admission pass, which allows access to the event grounds and the campground area, though a separate car camping pass or day parking pass is required. Prices for that option will rise to $320 and $330 as sales progress. GA+ adds access to a fast-lane entry at the gate, plus a private lounge with “premium restrooms” and separate food and bar options, with prices at $550 to start. VIP passes ($1,250 plus fees) add on access to the VIP Campground Plaza, VIP lounge, and shower and restroom facilities as well as a commemorative merchandise package and a separate VIP viewing area at performances. Finally, the “Platinum” pass ($3,500) brings with it backstage Artist Lounge access, an Exclusive Campground, up close viewing at all stages, golf cart transportation, complimentary VIP food and beverages including alcohol, and a partridge in a pear tree.

THE COMPLETE BONNAROO 2022 LINEUP:

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

Gryffin

Clozee

Sidepiece

Role Model

The Brook & The Bluff

Sons of Kemet

Goth Babe

Blu Detiger

Indigo De Souza

Adam Mel

The Weather Station

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Jessie Murph

The Dip

Nothi

Wreckno

VNSSA

Weval

Kenny Mason

Calder Allen

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

J. Cole

The Chicks

Illenium

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Disclosure

Lord Huron

The War On Drugs

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Goose

Bleachers

Isaiah Rashad

Lane 8

Still Woozy

Whiskey Myers

Denzel Curry

Japanese Breakfast

Tove Lo

Dayglow

John Summit

Arlo Parks

Chris Lorenzo

Tai Verdes

The Regrettes

J. Worra

LP Giobbi

Briston Maroney

Noga Erez

Phantoms

Ship Wrek

Westend

Maggie Rose

Claud

Southern Avenue

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Tool

Flume

21 Savage

Billy Strings

$uicideboy$

Porter Robinson

Marc Rebillet

Chvrches

LANY

Ludacris

Chris Lake

Tobe Nwigwe

Judah & The Lion

Mt. Joy

100 gecs

All Time Low

Nora En Pure

Slowthai

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Ashe

Said The Sky

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Joy Oladokun

The Backseat Lovers

Benee

Habstrakt

Lucii

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Teddy Swims

Moore Kismet

Patrick Droney

Cory Henry

Lucille Croft

COM3T

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

Stevie Nicks

Machine Gun Kelly

Roddy Ricch

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Rezz

Herbie Hancock

Puscifer

Wallows

Tash Sultana

Coin

G Jones

Zach Bryan

All Them Witches

Tinashe

Fletcher

Tierra Whack

Lettuce

Dombresky

Bas

Protoje

Of The Trees

Sierra Ferrell

Ravenscoon

Wild Rivers

Flipturn

A Hundred Drums

PLUS! SuperJam: Jack Antonoff’s 1984